trailblazin' ladies

Rowdy rodeo bash tips a hat to Houston's trailblazing ladies

Rowdy rodeo bash tips a hat to Houston's trailblazing ladies

Rodeo Trailblazer Awards Luncheon 2020 Trailblazer Honorees Debi Gan, Gretchen Gilliam, Pamela Logsdon, Ginger Brown and Patti Wilburn
Trailblazer honorees Debi Gan, Gretchen Gilliam, Pamela Logsdon, Ginger Brown, and Patti Wilburn. Photo by Michael Saavedra
Rodeo Trailblazer Awards Luncheon 2020 Roseann Rogers Christine Sacco
Roseann Rogers and Christine Sacco.  Photo by Michael Saavedra
Rodeo Trailblazer Awards Luncheon 2020 Kim Padgett Lara Bell
Kim Padgett and Lara Bell.  Photo by Michael Saavedra
Rodeo Trailblazer Awards Luncheon 2020 Erin Hall, Stephanie Montalbano and Jill Smith
Erin Hall, Stephanie Montalbano, and Jill Smith. Photo by Michael Saavedra
Rodeo Trailblazer Awards Luncheon 2020 Fady Armanious
Fady Armanious. Photo by Michael Saavedra
Rodeo Trailblazer Awards Luncheon 2020 Hallie Vanderhider Cissy Abel
Hallie Vanderhider and Cissy Abel. Photo by Michael Saavedra
Rodeo Trailblazer Awards Luncheon 2020 Lauren Wasson, Mickie Clark, Ann Massey, Jill Lack, Nadia Knutzen
Lauren Wasson, Mickie Clark, Ann Massey, Jill Lack, and Nadia Knutzen. Photo by Michael Saavedra
Rodeo Trailblazer Awards Luncheon 2020 Jimmy Verbois, Preston Hall and Gus Smith
Jimmy Verbois, Preston Hall, and Gus Smith. Photo by Michael Saavedra
Rodeo Trailblazer Awards Luncheon 2020 Jennifer Roosth Lara Bell
Jennifer Roosth and Lara Bell. Photo by Michael Saavedra
Rodeo Trailblazer Awards Luncheon 2020 Jan & Chris Underbrink (HLSR Vice President) and Shanna Brown
Jan and Chris Underbrink (HLSR vice president) and Shanna Brown. Photo by Michael Saavedra
Rodeo Trailblazer Awards Luncheon 2020 HLSR Chairman of the Board Jim Winne, Trailblazer Committee Chair Jennifer Ewing Summerour, HLSR Vice President Tonya Yurgensen-Jacks and HLSR President & CEO Joel Cowley
HLSR chairman of the board, Jim Winne; Trailblazer Committee chair, Jennifer Ewing Summerour; HLSR vice president, Tonya Yurgensen-Jacks; and HLSR president and CEO Joel Cowley.  Photo by Michael Saavedra
Rodeo Trailblazer Awards Luncheon 2020 Tammy and Shane Shepperd
Tammy and Shane Shepperd. Photo by Michael Saavedra
Rodeo Trailblazer Awards Luncheon 2020 Trailblazer Management Team Sonia Padilla, Janeen Comer, Lezli Schilling Goss, Jennifer Summerour(Chairman), Tammy Shepperd, Stephanie Montalbano, Ann Massey
Trailblazer management team Sonia Padilla, Janeen Comer, Lezli Schilling Goss, Jennifer Summerour(Chairman), Tammy Shepperd, Stephanie Montalbano, and Ann Massey.  Photo by Michael Saavedra
Rodeo Trailblazer Awards Luncheon 2020 Diedra & Dr. Terence Fontaine (HLSR Vice President)
Diedra and Dr. Terence Fontaine (HLSR vice president). Photo by Michael Saavedra
Rodeo Trailblazer Awards Luncheon 2020 Lily Monroe Autumn Jackson
Lily Monroe and Autumn Jackson. Photo by Michael Saavedra
Rodeo Trailblazer Awards Luncheon 2020 Carol Sawyer past Trailblazer Honorees
Carol Sawyer and past Trailblazer Honorees. Photo by Michael Saavedra
Rodeo Trailblazer Awards Luncheon 2020 Pat Mann Phillips (HLSR Executive Committee), Laura Kent, Sharleen Walkoviak (HLSR Lifetime Vice President) and Paula Robinson
Pat Mann Phillips (HLSR Executive Committee), Laura Kent, Sharleen Walkoviak (HLSR Lifetime vice president), and Paula Robinson.  Photo by Michael Saavedra
Rodeo Trailblazer Awards Luncheon 2020 table
Rodeo-themed tables. Photo by Michael Saavedra
What: Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazer Awards

Where: Hilton Americas-Houston

The scoop: A rowdy crowd of 1,400 Houstonians packed the Hilton Americas-Houston for the 21st Annual Trailblazer Awards Luncheon and Fashion Show. The popular event, which serves as a stylish run-up to rodeo season, honors outstanding female Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo volunteers.

This year’s honorees — dubbed “Sweethearts of the Rodeo” — included Ginger Brown, Debi Gan, Gretchen Gilliam, Pamela Logsdon, and Patti Wilburn. Each honoree was gifted a custom-designed bracelet by local designer Christina Greene.

The five honorees (many clad in fab cowboy boots) walked the runway to cheers of an adoring crowd. Each honoree is chosen because they reflect the well-known rodeo volunteer spirit, and have shown dedication to the organization through their time, talent, and generosity, according to a press release. Each woman also serves on multiple committees over a span of at least 10 years.

After the honorees rocked the runway, Tootsies style guru Fady Armanious unleashed a sizzling spring 2020 fashion show. With a special nod to the rodeo, models sashayed down the runway in shades of soft blue. In addition to the rodeo nod, bold in-bloom patterns and sparkle could also be seen on the runway, as glittering high heels stole the hearts of many already well-heeled women. The fashion show wrapped up with eveningwear, where sweet florals and dotted designs were key trends.      

All throughout the show, a massive marketplace greeted eager shoppers. At the show’s end, guests were invited to boot scoot and boogie to the sounds of the Black Cat Choir in the Lovers Lounge.

Who: HLSR chairman of the board, Jim Winne, and wife, Lynda; HLSR president and CEO Joel Cowley and wife, Tammy; Ray Hinsley and wife, Arlene; J.P. “Hap” Hunnicutt; Pat Mann Phillips; Chris Richardson and wife, Anne; Charles R. “Butch” Robinson and wife, Paula; R. H. “Steve” Stevenson; Wayne Hollis and wife, Peggy; and Ed McMahon.

