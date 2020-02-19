Rowdy rodeo bash tips a hat to Houston's trailblazing ladies

What: Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazer Awards

Where: Hilton Americas-Houston

The scoop: A rowdy crowd of 1,400 Houstonians packed the Hilton Americas-Houston for the 21st Annual Trailblazer Awards Luncheon and Fashion Show. The popular event, which serves as a stylish run-up to rodeo season, honors outstanding female Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo volunteers.

This year’s honorees — dubbed “Sweethearts of the Rodeo” — included Ginger Brown, Debi Gan, Gretchen Gilliam, Pamela Logsdon, and Patti Wilburn. Each honoree was gifted a custom-designed bracelet by local designer Christina Greene.

The five honorees (many clad in fab cowboy boots) walked the runway to cheers of an adoring crowd. Each honoree is chosen because they reflect the well-known rodeo volunteer spirit, and have shown dedication to the organization through their time, talent, and generosity, according to a press release. Each woman also serves on multiple committees over a span of at least 10 years.

After the honorees rocked the runway, Tootsies style guru Fady Armanious unleashed a sizzling spring 2020 fashion show. With a special nod to the rodeo, models sashayed down the runway in shades of soft blue. In addition to the rodeo nod, bold in-bloom patterns and sparkle could also be seen on the runway, as glittering high heels stole the hearts of many already well-heeled women. The fashion show wrapped up with eveningwear, where sweet florals and dotted designs were key trends.

All throughout the show, a massive marketplace greeted eager shoppers. At the show’s end, guests were invited to boot scoot and boogie to the sounds of the Black Cat Choir in the Lovers Lounge.

Who: HLSR chairman of the board, Jim Winne, and wife, Lynda; HLSR president and CEO Joel Cowley and wife, Tammy; Ray Hinsley and wife, Arlene; J.P. “Hap” Hunnicutt; Pat Mann Phillips; Chris Richardson and wife, Anne; Charles R. “Butch” Robinson and wife, Paula; R. H. “Steve” Stevenson; Wayne Hollis and wife, Peggy; and Ed McMahon.