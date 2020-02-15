Houston proposed 'super-freeway' speeds to top of week's 5 most popular stories

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. New Houston 'super-freeway' could drastically speed up downtown commute. TxDOT's plans to reroute I-45 through downtown could benefit drivers, but the proposal has generated substantial criticism, too.

2. Massive new walkable mixed-use development breaks ground in Montrose. The Montrose Collective project will bring six new restaurants and 15 retail shops to lower Westheimer.

3. Houston's 'carb-loading queen' launches popular fitness app for women. The FITT Cycle helps users create personalized programs tailored to their needs.

4. Upper Kirby Indian fine dining favorite expands with luxurious lounge. Taking over the former MidiCi space will bring a number of benefits to Kiran's, including naan made in wood-burning ovens.

5. Raise a glass to Houston’s 14 best bars of 2020. These establishments, a mix of established veterans and some of 2019’s most exciting newcomers, always show their customers a good time.