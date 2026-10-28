weekend event planner
Here are the top 14 things to do in Houston this Halloween weekend
There’s a lot of strange, crazy stuff that’ll be popping off this Halloween/Dia de los Muertos weekend, including parties at local restaurants and bars. But perhaps the craziest thing that’ll be happening is that two of the controversial, problematic music icons of all time – Ye and Morrissey – will be in Houston to perform. Expect a lot of unapologetic diehards at both shows.
There are other musical things going on this weekend, from a jazz jam at POST Houston to a Houston Symphony salute to Dolly Parton to a chance for folks to ease on down the road at Smart Financial Centre.
Thursday, October 29
The Woodlands Resort and The Woodlands PRIDE present Dinner, Drag and Dancing
The Woodlands Resort and The Woodlands PRIDE will kick off pride weekend with Dinner, Drag and Dancing. Harrison’s will transform into a ‘90s-inspired ballroom, complete with feel-good entertainment, live drag performances (featuring Nadine Hughes, Sasha Frost, Chevelle Brooks, and Violet Brooks), handcrafted cocktails, and elevated bites. Following the performances, DJ Furo will play an upbeat mix of chart-topping hits. 6 pm.
Madison Arts and POST Houston present Jazz Jam on the Docks
This vibrant, immersive evening celebrates Houston's rich jazz community by gathering some of the city's finest jazz musicians to create spontaneous musical moments that can only be experienced live. Set along the docks at POST, the evening blends artistry, culture, and connection in one of the city's most dynamic creative spaces. 7 pm.
Thee Sinseers in concert
Thee Sinseers make what's widely known as Chicano soul — a sound born in East Los Angeles in the 1960s as a distinctly Mexican American answer to Black R&B and soul, carried today through lowrider cruises, quinceañeras, and backyard parties across the neighborhood. It's the sound of a community that took the doo-wop and soul of the era and made it its own. The group are touring in support of their new album Love Stories. 8 pm.
Friday, October 30
The Hobby Center presents Live at the Founder's Club: Surrender - The Timeless Experience of the Music of India
Led by Grammy-winning artist Falu, this two-night immersive musical journey explores sound as expression, ritual, and connection. The performance moves through melody, rhythm, and emotion with a program rooted in both heritage and improvisation. Vedic chants, classical ragas, ecstatic kirtan, and the expressive beauty of thumri come together in a rich soundscape, shaped by voice and instruments ranging from sarangi and harmonium to violin. 7:30 pm.
Houston Symphony presents "Dolly Parton’s Threads: My Songs in Symphony"
This multimedia experience features Parton on screen, leading audiences in a visual-musical journey of her songs, her life, and her stories. Accompanied by guest vocalists and musicians, audiences will hear new, innovative orchestrations of her hit songs, including “Jolene,” “Coat of Many Colors,” and “I Will Always Love You,” in addition to her personal favorites and an as-yet unreleased selection from her upcoming Broadway musical. 7:30 pm (2 pm Sunday).
University of Houston School of Theatre and Dance presents Rumors
Chris and Ken Gorman arrive at a fancy dinner party for their friend, NYC deputy mayor Charley Brock. They discover that Charley has had an accident involving a shotgun and his earlobe. Hilarity ensues as they attempt to cover up the facts once friends begin to arrive. Neil Simon’s Rumors is a charming farce with lots of gags, twists, zingers, and zanies, but it also borrows from Simon’s life experience to depict the challenges, as well as the comforts, of married life. Through Sunday, November 8. 7:30 pm (2 pm Sunday).
Women+ on the Edge of Democracy
This play explores democracy through theatre, conversation, and community. The groundbreaking initiative has commissioned 36 acclaimed women+ playwrights to write 10-minute plays on the state of democracy in America. This event will include readings from 4th Wall Theatre Company (featuring Jennifer Dean), Mildred's Umbrella Theatre Company, Dirt Dogs Theatre Co., and The Ensemble Theatre. 7:30 pm.
Saturday, October 31
Wings Over Houston Airshow
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and the NASA “Freedom 250” F-5s will headline the two-day, 42nd CAF Wings Over Houston Airshow. The Freedom 250 team, a four-jet formation celebrating America’s 250th birthday, makes its Wings Over Houston debut. This year’s show also features a Vietnam Heritage tribute with three rare warbirds, the Legends & Heroes tent, and a drive-in style show. 8 am.
The Children's Heart Foundation presents Houston Congenital Heart Walk
The Congenital Heart Walk brings together walkers, teams, sponsors, and volunteers to help fund research that improves how congenital heart defects are diagnosed, treated, and prevented. The work directly supports children born with heart conditions and gives families hope for healthier futures. The event will feature other activities, entertainment, and updates on the latest heart research. 8:30 am.
Ghana Brain Tumor Foundation presents Hope & Healing: Bridging the Gap in Brain Cancer Care Gala
As part of its ongoing fundraising and awareness efforts, Ghana Brain Tumor Foundation will host its 3rd Annual “Hope & Healing: Bridging the Gap in Brain Cancer Care” Gala. The evening will bring together survivors, advocates, medical professionals, and community leaders for a night of storytelling, fundraising, and impact. Proceeds from the event will directly support brain tumor surgeries and critical care initiatives for underserved patients. 6 pm.
Houston Grand Opera presents Susannah
Susannah launches HGO’s 2026-27 season, continuing the company’s centenary celebration of opera icon Carlisle Floyd. Set in the hills of Tennessee and inspired by Floyd’s own roots as a minister’s son, the story follows Susannah, a young woman whose life is shattered after she’s seen bathing in a creek by church elders, leading to cruel gossip, judgment, and finally, her harrowing assault. Soprano Angel Blue, an international sensation, makes her role debut as Susannah. Through November 8. 7:30 pm.
Sunday, November 1
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston presents "Of Light and Air: Winslow Homer from the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston" opening day
Presenting nearly 50 watercolors by Winslow Homer (1836-1910), alongside a selection of his oils, drawings, and prints, "Of Light and Air: Winslow Homer from the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston" explores how the artist grew as a watercolorist. With material ranging from a childhood drawing to his final canvas, the exhibition follows the major chapters in his career and explores the various environments - ecological, artistic, social, and economic - that shaped his enduring work in watercolor. Through Sunday, February 7. 12:30 pm.
Christ Church Cathedral presents All Saints Choral Evensong
Experience a 500-year-old tradition of sung evening prayer. Christ Church Cathedral presents Choral Evensong for All Saints, led by the Cathedral Choir - its flagship ensemble of volunteer and professional singers, which has regularly served as choir-in-residence at Salisbury and Canterbury Cathedrals in England. Following the service, stay for a reception and fellowship with the Cathedral community. 5 pm.
Smart Financial Centre presents The Wiz
This groundbreaking twist on The Wizard of Oz changed the face of Broadway — from its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock, and finger-snapping '70s funk to its stirring tale of Dorothy’s journey to find her place in a contemporary world. Audiences get to enjoy the epic grooves of such timeless hits as “Ease on Down the Road,” which became the show’s break-out single, and the bonafide classic “Home.” 6 pm.