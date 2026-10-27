Where to Watch Scary Movies
14 Houston spots screening big-screen scares this Halloween weekend
There will be those spending this Halloween weekend trick-or-treating, going to costume parties, dressing up as a sexy version of (insert real or fake person here), etc. Then, there are those who celebrate All Hallows’ Eve by watching scary movies. It turns out a lot of spots in Houston have you covered.
Here is a rundown of theaters, hangout spots, and open-air venues that’ll be unspooling all kinds of horror this weekend:
AMC Theatres will close out its “Welcome to Horrorwood” series with screenings of The Crow on Friday and Saturday night. There will also be Friday screenings of The Nightmare Before Christmas and Friday & Saturday screenings of the original 1996 Scream.
Downtown Houston will celebrate Dia de Los Muertos early on Friday night. That’s when it will have a free outdoor screening of the Disney/Pixar hit Coco over at Trebly Park, for all the families who celebrate the Day of the Dead.
Eastbound Barbecue will have some family-friendly, Halloween movie nights, screening KPop Demon Hunters on Friday and Hocus Pocus on Saturday. There will be a K-pop-themed costume contest before Friday’s show. The prize: an Eastbound Barbecue gift card.
Flix Brewhouse in Katy will get its time warp on with Rocky Horror Picture Show screenings on Friday and Saturday night. Of course, it will also screen the original 1977 Halloween on Halloween night.
Houston Consortium for Analog Research (H.C.A.R.) will host a “Horror Prom” VHS double feature over at 8th Wonder Brewery on Friday night. They’ll rev up the VCR for two high-school horror shows: the original 1976 Carrie and the Megan Fox flick Jennifer’s Body.
Houston Symphony will celebrate Halloween with spooky sights and sounds. The Nightmare Before Christmas will be projected on the big screen, accompanied by Danny Elfman’s score played live by the orchestra.
Kefita Coffee will hold another “Horror Noire Movie Night” on Thursday night, where it will screen a horror flick for the culture — as the kids would say. The feature presentation will be the 1995 hood-horror anthology Tales from the Hood.
Miller Outdoor Theatre will have a free outdoor showing of Haunted Mansion, the horror-comedy based on the famed, Disney theme-park attraction. (BTW, this is the 2023 version, not the 2003 one with Eddie Murphy.)
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston will be in the middle of its Korean Film Nights series. But its will still come with the scares on Halloween night with Colony, a new zombie thriller from director Yeon Sang-ho (Train to Busan).
Regal Edwards Houston Marq*E already has some terrifying new films playing. This weekend, it will include late-night screenings of all three Terrifier films and Friday and Saturday-night screenings of the original Scream. Meanwhile…
Regal Greenway Grand Palace will round out its “31 Screams on Screen” series with $7.99 screenings of Christine on Thursday, Halloween on Friday, and The Nightmare Before Christmas and Trick ‘r Treat on Saturday.
Rice Cinema will get in the sick-and-twisted spirit with a Halloween-night screening of Buddy, a black-comic slasher film from Casper Kelly, who freaked out Adult Swim fans with that Too Many Cooks viral video years ago.
River Oaks Theatre will have two midnight showings of The Rocky Horror Picture Show on Friday and Saturday night, featuring resident troupe the Royal Mystic Order of CHAOS. The theater will also have a Saturday-afternoon screening of Abbott & Costello Meet Frankenstein.
Rooftop Cinema Club Uptown closes out its “Fright Club” programming with showings of Twilight, Scream, Obsession, Hocus Pocus, Practical Magic, and two screenings of Halloween on Halloween night.