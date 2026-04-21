Houston Grand Opera presents Susannah

A deeply American masterpiece, Susannah, launches HGO’s 2026-27 season, continuing the company’s centenary celebration of opera icon Carlisle Floyd.

Set in the hills of Tennessee and inspired by Floyd’s own roots as a minister’s son, the story follows Susannah, a young woman whose life is shattered after she’s seen bathing in a creek by church elders, leading to cruel gossip, judgment, and finally, her harrowing assault.

Shared through a genre-blending score infused with revival hymns and Appalachian folksong - and a libretto, also by Floyd, written in colorful regional dialect - the opera will be presented in a new staging from celebrated soprano-turned-director Patricia Racette.

Soprano Angel Blue, an international sensation, makes her role debut as Susannah, with leading baritone Rod Gilfry as the Reverend Olin Blitch and rising tenors Bille Bruley and Aaron Blake as Sam and Little Bat. Maestro James Gaffigan conducts.