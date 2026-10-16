The Woodlands Resort and The Woodlands PRIDE present Dinner, Drag and Dancing

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Chevelle Brooks

The Woodlands Resort and The Woodlands PRIDE will kick off PRIDE weekend with Dinner, Drag and Dancing. Harrison’s will transform into a 1990s-inspired ballroom, complete with feel-good entertainment, live drag performances, handcrafted cocktails and elevated bites.

Upon arrival, guests will be welcomed with a celebratory champagne toast, followed by a buffet-style dinner from 6-8 pm. At 7 pm, local drag artists Nadine Hughes, Sasha Frost, Chevelle Brooks, and Violet Brooks will take the stage.

Following the performances, DJ Furo will play an upbeat mix of chart-topping hits.

The Woodlands Resort and The Woodlands PRIDE will kick off PRIDE weekend with Dinner, Drag and Dancing. Harrison’s will transform into a 1990s-inspired ballroom, complete with feel-good entertainment, live drag performances, handcrafted cocktails and elevated bites.

Upon arrival, guests will be welcomed with a celebratory champagne toast, followed by a buffet-style dinner from 6-8 pm. At 7 pm, local drag artists Nadine Hughes, Sasha Frost, Chevelle Brooks, and Violet Brooks will take the stage.

Following the performances, DJ Furo will play an upbeat mix of chart-topping hits.

WHEN

WHERE

The Woodlands Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton
2301 N Millbend Dr, The Woodlands, TX 77380, USA
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-woodlands-pride-kickoff-tickets-2001887069113

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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