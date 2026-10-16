The Woodlands Resort and The Woodlands PRIDE present Dinner, Drag and Dancing

The Woodlands Resort and The Woodlands PRIDE will kick off PRIDE weekend with Dinner, Drag and Dancing. Harrison’s will transform into a 1990s-inspired ballroom, complete with feel-good entertainment, live drag performances, handcrafted cocktails and elevated bites.

Upon arrival, guests will be welcomed with a celebratory champagne toast, followed by a buffet-style dinner from 6-8 pm. At 7 pm, local drag artists Nadine Hughes, Sasha Frost, Chevelle Brooks, and Violet Brooks will take the stage.

Following the performances, DJ Furo will play an upbeat mix of chart-topping hits.