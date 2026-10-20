Christ Church Cathedral presents All Saints Choral Evensong
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Photo courtesy of Christ Church Cathedral
Experience a 500-year-old tradition of sung evening prayer. Christ Church Cathedral presents Choral Evensong for All Saints, led by the Cathedral Choir - its flagship ensemble of volunteer and professional singers, which has regularly served as choir-in-residence at Salisbury and Canterbury Cathedrals in England.
Experience a 500-year-old tradition of sung evening prayer. Christ Church Cathedral presents Choral Evensong for All Saints, led by the Cathedral Choir - its flagship ensemble of volunteer and professional singers, which has regularly served as choir-in-residence at Salisbury and Canterbury Cathedrals in England.