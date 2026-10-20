Christ Church Cathedral presents All Saints Choral Evensong

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Christ Church Cathedral

Experience a 500-year-old tradition of sung evening prayer. Christ Church Cathedral presents Choral Evensong for All Saints, led by the Cathedral Choir - its flagship ensemble of volunteer and professional singers, which has regularly served as choir-in-residence at Salisbury and Canterbury Cathedrals in England.

Experience a 500-year-old tradition of sung evening prayer. Christ Church Cathedral presents Choral Evensong for All Saints, led by the Cathedral Choir - its flagship ensemble of volunteer and professional singers, which has regularly served as choir-in-residence at Salisbury and Canterbury Cathedrals in England.

WHEN

WHERE

Christ Church Cathedral
1117 Texas Ave, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://christchurchcathedral.org/event/all-saints-evensong/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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