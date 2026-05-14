Ghana Brain Tumor Foundation presents Hope & Healing: Bridging the Gap in Brain Cancer Care Gala

As part of its ongoing fundraising and awareness efforts, Ghana Brain Tumor Foundation will host its 3rd Annual “Hope & Healing: Bridging the Gap in Brain Cancer Care” Gala.

The event will feature Chef Kess Eshun, a Food Network competitor who will also be featured on an upcoming episode of Beat Bobby Flay. The evening will bring together survivors, advocates, medical professionals, and community leaders for a night of storytelling, fundraising, and impact. Proceeds from the event will directly support brain tumor surgeries and critical care initiatives for underserved patients.

Guests can expect an inspiring program highlighting patient stories, the foundation’s mission, and opportunities to contribute to meaningful change through live auction and donations. GBTF, founded in 2024, aims to be the leading association dedicated to funding brain tumor surgeries for underprivileged individuals and advancing cutting-edge surgical technology in the field of brain surgery within the Ghanaian community.