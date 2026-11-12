As Houstonians finalize their plans for Thanksgiving, family and friends have to decide whether they're making everything from scratch or getting a little help from some of the city's best restaurants. Why spend a whole day cooking when there's football to watch and stories to share.
From full meal kits to side selections and à la carte customizations, here are some of our favorite options for creating a memorable Thanksgiving feast.
Agnes & Sherman
Texas Monthly's best new restaurant of 2026 is offering a bo ssam set (slow roasted, glazed pork butt with rice, lettuce, and kimchi $185); cold noodles, fried green beans, or rangoon for $45; stuffing (sticky rice with Chinese sausage and shiitake mushrooms, $50), and whole Bean-Offee pies for $85. Order online by November 21 for pickup on November 25 between 1 and 3 pm.
Alicia’s Mexican Grille
The Cypress restaurant has a full to-go dinner that serves between 11 and 13 people. At its center is a 17- to 20-pound turkey, accompanied by traditional sides like corn stuffing, sautéed green beans, sweet mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, gravy, and a dozen rolls. The cost is $195. Order online or by calling 281-304-1833.
Amrina
Get a Thanksgiving feast to feed between six and eight people from this Indian restaurant in The Woodlands. It comes with a whole roasted turkey with Old Monk rum glaze, crispy Brussels sprouts with parmesan, mashed potatoes with chives, cornbread and sausage stuffing, cranberry chutney, turkey gravy, spiced maple and jaggery roasted carrots, dinner rolls with spice butter, and pumpkin and paneer cheesecake. The cost is $350. Options for a whole turkey or sides-only packages are also available. See full details. Order by November 22 by calling 346-328-8436.
B&B Butchers
A host of options are available from the Washington Avenue steakhouse. Choose from uncooked brined turkeys for $79 each or a pre-cooked option for $99. Prime rib is available in whole and half portions for $325 or $650, respectively. Round out the feast with sides such as cornbread and sausage stuffing, whipped potatoes, candied yams, and creamed spinach, and desserts like house-baked pumpkin, pecan, and apple crumble pies. All are $40 each. Order online.
Common Bond
Bring home the bake shop’s incredible desserts to finish off any Thanksgiving feast. Choose from new items like salted caramel apple pie and baked cranberry cornbread cheesecake, and well as traditional favorites like bourbon pecan pie and pumpkin pie.
Need something extra for dinner? Grab a four-pack of honey cornbread or jalapeño cheddar muffins, a dozen buttermilk drop biscuits, or a pack of challah rolls. Pie bundles with salted caramel apple, bourbon pecan, and pumpkin pies are $40.99. Order online by November 21 for pick up on November 24 and 25.
Brennan’s of Houston
Bring some Creole flair to Thanksgiving with sides like turtle soup or gumbo ya-ya, available by the quart, half gallon, and gallon; Brussels sprouts, green beans almondine, sweet potatoes, and cranberry sauce. All items are available à la carte, to make customizing dinner easy. Orders must be picked up on Tuesday, November 24 or Wednesday, November 25. Order online.
Etoile Cuisine et Bar
Add some elegant French flair to Thanksgiving dinner from the Uptown Park restaurant. A complete dinner with all the trimmings serves 10 people and includes organic, oven-roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, cranberry jam, stuffing, Brussels sprouts, green bean and mushroom casserole, and Cognac gravy. The cost is $270. Order by November 23 by calling 832-668-5808. Pick up is on November 24 and 25.
Feges BBQ
Pick up the Thanksgiving Feast package from either the Spring Branch or Greenway Plaza outposts of this favorite Houston barbecue spot. It comes with a whole smoked turkey, two pints of gravy, a choice of two half-pan sides, a half-pan of hogfat cornbread with cinnamon honey butter, and one half-pan rum raisin bread pudding with caramel. The cost is $240.
All locations offer the turkey breast dinner to feed between four and six people. That arrives with smoked turkey breast, a pint of gravy, a quart pimento mac and cheese, a quart loaded potato mash, and a medium hogfat cornbread with cinnamon honey butter. The cost is $120. A la carte options are also available. The full menu and ordering details are online. Order by Friday, November 20 at noon.
Georgia James
The steakhouse has all hosts need to build a terrific holiday dinner. Get a 10- to 12-pound roasted turkey for $120, or a half or whole loin of prime rib for $245 or $445. Sides that serve between four and six people are $30 each, including mac and cheese, fried Brussels sprouts, green bean casserole, mashed sweet potatoes, and traditional mashed potatoes. For dessert, there’s pecan pie for $50 and pumpkin or apple pie for $45. To order, call 832- 241-5088 by Monday, November 23. Pick up is Wednesday, November 25 until 5 pm.
Goode Company
Select the Thanksgiving Feast with a whole mesquite-smoked turkey or turkey breast that comes with sausage and pecan bread stuffing, potatoes and sweet potatoes au gratin, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce and dinner rolls for $260. Those only needing the turkey or turkey breast can get them for $120 each. Sides of stuffing, potatoes, and green bean casserole are $30 each, and a side of cranberry sauce and a dozen rolls are $10 each. Order online and pick up between 8 am and 4 pm Tuesday, November 24 or Wednesday, November 25 at Goode Co. Armadillo Palace, Goode Co. Barbeque on Katy Freeway, Goode Co. Barbecue on Hwy 290, or Goode Co. Fish Camp in The Woodlands.
H-Town Restaurant Group (Caracol and Hugo’s)
Options abound from the restaurants helmed by chef Hugo Ortega. A family feast that feeds eights comes with a choice of roasted turkey breast and gravy or a pineapple-and-habanero whole spiral ham, sweet potato puree, jalapeño cornbread, charred Brussels sprouts, cranberry and spicy jalapeño relish, and a choice of chocolate pecan pie, vanilla tres leches, or pumpkin pie. The cost is $340. A couples feast version is available for $120, perfect for a Thanksgiving twosome. Customers may also opt for a la carte selections, including a dozen tamales for $32. Orders should be placed by Monday, November 23 at noon. Guests will select a pick up time on Wednesday, November 25 from 10 am to 8 pm.
J-Bar-M Barbecue
Plan a Thanksgiving feast with a little help from the EaDo barbecue spot. A la carte options include a whole smoked turkey breast for $100, or a whole smoked brisket for $160). Sides like green beans, mac and cheese, Brussels sprouts, charro beans, jambalaya rice, elote, and sweet potatoes are available by the quart for $16. Whole pans that can feed up to 45 people are also an option for $135. See the full menu online. Call 713-534-1024 to order by November 20.
Kenny & Ziggy’s
The famed Houston deli has a complete Thanksgiving meal available to take home that includes a fully-cooked, 16-pound turkey, two quarts of gravy, two nine-inch pans of wild mushroom and chestnut stuffing, apple pie, a quart of cranberry pineapple nut relish, and a choice of two additional sides. The meal feeds 10 to 12 people and costs $345.75 (carve the turkey for an extra $20). A dizzying array of a la carte options are available, including breads, salads, appetizers, desserts, and sides. See the full menu online. Orders should be placed by November 19 by 2 pm for pick-up on Wednesday, November 25 from 8 am to 2 pm.
King Steak
The Uptown spot has a carry-out Thanksgiving dinner that serves four to six people and includes cornbread, deviled eggs, traditional salad, roasted turkey, ham, dressing, yams, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, gravy, and cranberry sauce. The cost is $239. Ordering details online. Pick up is available on Thanksgiving Day.
Kitchen Rumors
The Michelin-recognized restaurant’s Royal Turkey Feast features a whole roasted turkey with Old Monk rum glaze and an assortment of festive sides, serving six to eight guests. The cost is $275 plus tax. To-go orders must be placed by November 22. Call 713-380-2452 to order.
KP’s Kitchen
The Spring Branch eatery has a to-go feast that serves four. It comes with turkey and dressing, cranberry sauce and gravy, green beans, squash casserole, cauliflower and sweet potato salad, rolls, and pumpkin pie. The cost is $185. A la carte options are also available. View the menu. Place orders by November 19 by calling 713-677-0921 for pickup on Wednesday, November 25.
Latuli
Elevated Gulf Coast-inspired classics and comforting seasonal favorites anchor the à la carte options from this Memorial-area spot. Choose from a whole roasted turkey for $175, a brined and seasoned raw turkey that’s ready to roast at home for $150, or a whole roasted beef tenderloin for $350. Sides serve up to six people and include sausage stuffing and green bean casserole, each $55, roasted sweet potatoes for $51, and seafood gumbo for $48. Texan pecan pie, chocolate cream pie and apple pie are $50 each. Place order by emailing info@latuli.com. Pick up is available November 23 through 25.
Laurenzo's
The Washington Avenue restaurant has a selection of to-go packages. The Whole Prime Rib Feast feeds between seven and 10 people and comes with au jus and horseradish cream, brown gravy, cornbread stuffing, dinner rolls, creamy mashed potatoes, and green beans. The cost is $499.99. For $399.99, get a half prime rib and a whole slow-roasted turkey, accompanied by au jus, horseradish cream, cranberry sauce, cornbread stuffing, brown gravy, dinner rolls, and green beans to feed between nine and 12 people. Smaller packages are on offer to feed six to eight people, for $249.99. Cakes and pies are available a la carte. See all the options and order online Pick up on November 25 or 26.
Liberty Kitchen & Oysterette
The River Oaks, Memorial, and Rice Village locations offer a Thanksgiving dinner to-go that feeds between four and six people. It comes with herb-crusted turkey, green bean casserole, butternut squash stuffing, Boursin mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, and Parker rolls. The cost is $235. A la carte options are available as well. See the full menu online and place orders by Sunday, November 22. Pick up on Tuesday, November 24 or Wednesday, November 25.
Local Foods Group (Lee’s, Local Foods, Maximo, and Milton’s)
The restaurant group that includes Michelin Bib Gourmand recipient Maximo and the elevated fast casual Local Foods have options for Thanksgiving to go. Order a three-pound, smoked turkey breast with mole for $80 or a three pack of Oaxacan hot chocolate discs for $21 from Maximo; four-cheese mac and cheese from MIlton’s for $45; green bean casserole or vegetarian stuffing for $45 each and fall harvest salad for $40 from Local Foods; and smoked beef dino ribs for $135, lobster mac & cheese for $115, and Mom's Chocolate Cake or apple pie for $55 each from Benjamin’s, the group's recently-announced steakhouse. Best of all? Each restaurant points to the same centralized online order spot. Place orders by Friday, November 20 for pick up on Wednesday, November 25 between 10 am and 7 pm at Local Foods in Rice Village.
Long Weekend
Find Texas-inspired sides, sauces, and more to augment Thanksgiving dinner. Selections include fire-roasted garlic mashed potatoes for $35, grilled asparagus with lemon aioli for $80, a dozen rolls with honey butter or 12 pieces of blue cornbread for $40 each, purple sweet potato or banana brûlée morning loaves for $40 each, and a gallon of milk punch for $95. See the full menu and order online.
Loro
The Asian smokehouse’s Thanksgiving package feeds between four and six people, and comes with post oak smoked turkey breast and Asian-inspired sides like turkey and sage gravy with miso, smoked apricot chutney, kale and apple salad, creamed spinach and arugula, and yuzu and peach cobbler. The cost is $190. Order online through November 22. Pickup is available at the Kirby Drive and Heights locations on November 24 or 25.
Lucille's
Take home Southern-inspired sides and desserts from the Museum District restaurant. Choose from selections like braised collard greens, hot rolls, mac and cheese, cornbread collard green dressing, Virginia-style green beans, sweet potato pie, and pecan pie. Orders can be placed by calling 713-568-2505 or emailing catering@lhghouston.com until Saturday, November 21. Pickup is available on Wednesday, November 25, from 11 am to 3 pm.
McCormick & Schmick’s
The downtown Houston and Uptown Park locations have a Thanksgiving Feast for four people and comes with sliced roasted turkey, cornbread dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, butternut squash bisque, seasonal salad, green beans with bacon-apple vinaigrette, sourdough, and pumpkin pie. The cost is $125. Order online for pick up between 10 am and 4 pm on Wednesday, November 25 or Thanksgiving Day, November 26.
Molina’s Cantina
All locations have a variety of tamales, fajitas, and margaritas by the gallon to augment Thanksgiving dinner. Place all orders by Tuesday, November 24 for pick up on Wednesday, November 25. See the full menu and ordering details.
Montrose Cheese & Wine
Need something to nosh before the main meal? Consider the shop’s Thanksgiving Pre-Game, a selection of cheeses from around the country, including Wisconsin cheddar and an alpine style from Vermont, offered with cured meats, nuts, and fresh grapes. The small size is $95 and serves six to eight people; the large is $175 and is enough for 10 to 12. Various wine options are also available. Orders must be placed by Sunday, November 22, with pick up on Tuesday or Wednesday, November 24 and 25. See the full menu and order online.
The Pit Room
Both locations offer 12-pound whole turkeys, marinated and brined for 48 hours in brown sugar, sage, and apples before being seasoned with its house poultry rub and smoked over post oak for $110. Or get a whole five-pound brisket and a quart of barbecue sauce for $145, or a six-pound, honey-glazed smoked ham for $75. A dozen assorted cookies can be had for $35, and hosts can also get 750 ml pre-batched margaritas for $39 or Bold Fashioned for $48. Order online and pick up on November 24 and 25.
Rainbow Lodge
Build the perfect dinner with the restaurant’s selection of mains, sides, and desserts. Opt for items like a whole beef tenderloin for $289; a whole New Zealand venison loin for $300; dijon-and-herb-rubbed roasted rack of lamb for $120; a whole roasted turkey and pint of gluten-free giblet gravy that serves eight to 12 people for $175; elk chops for $60 each; French green beans, roasted glazed baby carrots, asparagus with olive oil and shaved Parmesan, all for $25 each; and a chocolate bourbon pecan pie for $55. See full menu online. To order, call 713-861-8666 at least three days prior to preferred pick up time. Pick up is available beginning November 20.
Relish Restaurant & Bar
A selection of starters, sides, and desserts are available for pickup at both the River Oaks and Memorial locations. Options include a quart of roasted butternut squash soup for $22, a Caesar salad that serves six to eight people for $75, three-cheese mac and cheese for $48, collard greens or mashed potatoes for $42 each. Orders must be placed by 3 pm Sunday, November 22, with pickup available from 11am to 3 pm on Wednesday, November 25. See the full menu and order online.
Spectators Bar & Grill
All locations of the elevated sports bar have meal kits to feed a few or a crowd. Choose the Classic for $89, which serves between four and six people and comes with a main dish, two sides, gravy, cranberry sauce, rolls, and a choice of pumpkin or pecan pie. The Family Feast is available for $149, and serves between eight and 10 people. It also comes with a main course, cranberry sauce, rolls, and a choice of pie, but guests get three sides.
The Spectators Feast serves between 10 and 12 people, and is $209. It comes with two mains, four sides, gravy, cranberry sauce, rolls, pie, and one Spectators favorite. Main and side selections include options like herb- or Cajun-roasted turkey breast, brown sugar-glazed ham, baked mac and cheese, sweet potato casserole, bacon green beans, and cornbread stuffing. Order by Wednesday, November 18 by email or by calling or texting George Demeris at 713-304-0169.
State Fare Kitchen & Bar
The restaurant's Thanksgiving Package, which feeds four to six guests, includes a Southern-style deep-fried turkey, along with green beans with smoked applewood bacon, jalapeño and andouille cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes, house-made turkey gravy, and chili-spiced applesauce. Additional sides, like hatch chili mac and cheese and apple, pecan or pumpkin pie are available à la carte for an additional cost. Order online through Sunday, November 22, for pick up on Tuesday, November 24 and Wednesday, November 25.
Taste Kitchen + Bar
Get the Family Dinner Package, which feeds 10 to 12 people and comes with a fried turkey, a choice of three sides, and a dozen cornbread muffins. Turkey is available with Cajun or jerk seasoning. Sides include smoked turkey cornbread dressing, smoked Gouda macaroni and cheese, collard greens with smoked turkey, candied yams, sweet cream-style corn, and roasted garlic mashed potatoes. The cost is $375. Call 713-85-5803 to order from the downtown location and 281-206-0186 to order from the Sugar Land spot.
Treebeards
The comfort food favorite’s Thanksgiving Package serves between 12 and 20 and includes boneless turkey breast, mashed new potatoes, brown gravy, cornbread dressing, cranberry jelly, broccoli and carrots, French bread with butter, and pumpkin and pecan pie for $325. Just need sides? Get red beans and rice or mashed potatoes, green beans with mushrooms and onions, or black-eyed peas with ham by the quart for $12, collard green with ham and bacon for $18, jambalaya for $23, or seafood gumbo with rice for $27. Guests can also select from carrot cake with cream cheese icing, lemon cake with lemon icing, or yellow cake with chocolate icing. Cakes are available as a layer cake or quarter sheet cake for $50, and as a half sheet cake for $92. One week's notice is required and the order deadline is Friday, November 20. Pick up on or before Wednesday, November 25. Call 713-228-8228 to order.
Tony’s
The upscale Greenway spot has all the traditional Thanksgiving favorites, available à la carte. Get a 22- to 24-pound turkey for $230 and serve it with side dishes like au gratin potatoes or mashed sweet potatoes for $50 each, Italian green beans and cornbread stuffing for $35 each, and cranberry relish for $10. Add a dozen biscotti for $20. See the full menu and order online. All orders must be placed by Saturday, November 21, and can be picked up on Wednesday, November 25 between 11 am and 3 pm.
Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar
A full, made-from-scratch Thanksgiving dinner kit comes with a smoked turkey with bourbon rosemary gravy, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, poblano-turkey sausage, Gouda stuffing, garlic Parmesan Brussels sprouts, rolls with honey butter, and the option to add a whole or half Whiskey Cake. Each kit feeds six and costs $150. Guests can view menus online and preorder through November 22 and pick up on November 24 or 25.