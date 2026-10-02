Initiated by the Flynn Center for the Performing Arts in partnership with the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize, Women+ on the Edge of Democracy is a nationwide invitation to explore democracy through theatre, conversation, and community. The groundbreaking initiative has commissioned 36 acclaimed women+ playwrights to write 10-minute plays on the state of democracy in America.

This event will include a reading produced by 4th Wall Theatre Company, featuring Jennifer Dean; a reading produced by Mildred's Umbrella Theatre Company; a reading produced by Dirt Dogs Theatre Co.; and a reading produced by The Ensemble Theatre.