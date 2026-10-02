Women+ on the Edge of Democracy

eventdetail
Image courtesy of Women+ on the Edge of Democracy

Initiated by the Flynn Center for the Performing Arts in partnership with the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize, Women+ on the Edge of Democracy is a nationwide invitation to explore democracy through theatre, conversation, and community. The groundbreaking initiative has commissioned 36 acclaimed women+ playwrights to write 10-minute plays on the state of democracy in America.

This event will include a reading produced by 4th Wall Theatre Company, featuring Jennifer Dean; a reading produced by Mildred's Umbrella Theatre Company; a reading produced by Dirt Dogs Theatre Co.; and a reading produced by The Ensemble Theatre.

Initiated by the Flynn Center for the Performing Arts in partnership with the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize, Women+ on the Edge of Democracy is a nationwide invitation to explore democracy through theatre, conversation, and community. The groundbreaking initiative has commissioned 36 acclaimed women+ playwrights to write 10-minute plays on the state of democracy in America.

This event will include a reading produced by 4th Wall Theatre Company, featuring Jennifer Dean; a reading produced by Mildred's Umbrella Theatre Company; a reading produced by Dirt Dogs Theatre Co.; and a reading produced by The Ensemble Theatre.

WHEN

WHERE

4th Wall Theatre Company
1824 Spring St #101, Houston, TX 77007, USA
https://ci.ovationtix.com/4thwalltheatreco/production/1288658?performanceId=11860092

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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