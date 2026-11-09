where to eat on veterans day
More than 40 Houston-area restaurants offering Veterans Day discounts
Both locally-owned, independent restaurants and some of the biggest national chains are offering special deals in honor of Veterans Day. The offer range from small discounts to free dishes and even free meals.
Unless noted specifically below, all of these deals are available on Wednesday, November 11. Both active duty military personnel and veterans should be prepared to show ID to claim the offers. Reservations are recommended at upscale eateries that take them.
Midtown bar Axelrad offers both veterans and active duty personnel a 20 percent discount every day.
All three Atlas Restaurants concepts — sushi restaurant Azumi, seafood tavern Loch Bar, and Italian steakhouse Marmo — will take 50 percent off a veteran's bill. Reservations are recommended.
Both the Bagel Shop Bakery and New York Deli offer veterans a 15 percent discount every day, including Veterans Day.
Both locations of pizza and cocktail spot Betelgeuse Betelgeuse extend a 20 percent discount to veterans every day.
BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, which has seven locations throughout Houston, will offer a free Chocolate Chunk Pizookie on November 11. Additionally, veterans will receive a bounce back coupon for a free appetizer with the purchase of any regular-priced entrée, good anytime between November 12 and December 14.
Military-themed restaurant Bombshells is offering a free meal (includes appetizer, entrée and dessert) on November 11 at its seven Houston-area locations. Accompanying family members receive a 20 percent discount on their meals. Soft drinks and alcoholic beverages are excluded from both offers.
Creole fine dining restaurant Brennan's of Houston is offering a 30 percent discount. Must mention veteran status when ordering.
Sister concepts Crawfish Cafe, Pho Prime, and Ocean Palace will offer veterans a 20 percent discount on November 11.
Dave & Busters is offering veterans free, unlimited gameplay all day on Wednesday. Other customers get half-price games.
Chinese restaurant Duck N Bao, all-you-can-eat Korean BBQ concept Hongdae 33, and all-you-can-eat Japanese restaurant Seven Sushi & Robata are extending 10 percent discounts on Veterans Day.
Pan-Latin concept Exilio Latin Flair is offering veterans a 20 percent discount on Veterans Day.
Veteran-owned Houston barbecue joint Feges BBQ will serve a plate with two meats, two sides, a dessert, and a drink to active military members and veterans at both its Spring Branch and Greenway Plaza locations.
Fielding’s Wood Grill, Fielding's Local Kitchen + Bar, and Fielding's Steak will offer veterans a free burger and fries during lunch service.
Buffet chain Golden Corral will offer a free “thank you” buffet and beverage on November 11 from 4 pm to close.
Grimaldi's Pizzeria will offer 25 percent off on November 11. It also extends a 15 percent discount to veterans every day of the year.
Healthy-eating concept Honest Mary's will offer veterans a free bowl.
From 7 am-7 pm, breakfast chain IHOP will offer a free Red, White, and Blueberry Pancake Combo that includes two buttermilk pancakes topped with glazed strawberries, blueberry topping, and whipped topping, paired with two eggs, hash browns, and choice of two strips of bacon or two sausage links.
Juliet HTX will offer veterans free Brussels sprouts or calamari on November 11.
Get get one complimentary kolache at the Kolache Shoppe locations in Memorial, the Heights, and Greenway Plaza.
Lazy Dog Restaurants will offer veterans a free Fireside Favorite, personal-sized dessert, and soda on November 11. Choices include fried chicken, grilled shrimp tacos, fettuccine Alfredo, All-American Burger, Mediterranean chicken, and honey-miso chicken.
Liberty Kitchen will offer veteran a 10 percent discount on their meals and a free beer.
Texas-inspired restaurant Long Weekend will offer a 20 percent discount to veterans and active military on November 11.
All three locations of Molina’s Cantina will take half-off a veteran’s bill.
Both locations of The Original Ninfa’s offer veterans and active duty personnel a 50 percent discount all day every day.
Parkwood American Grille and Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster Bar are both offering 10 percent discounts on Veterans Day.
Perry's Steakhouse & Grille will offer a free dinner-cut pork chop on November 11 from 4 pm to close or a three-course, $39 military menu. The deal is good for dine-in only.
Pizaro’s Pizza extends a 10 percent discount to veterans every day, including November 11.
Pluckers Wing Bar will serve a free meal — including an entrée, side, and non-alcoholic beverage (up to $17 value, dine-in only) — to eligible service members and veterans.
Third Ward favorite The Savoy will offer veterans a choice of the following free entrees from 3-5 pm: fried rice, Savoy burger, six wings with fries, or a chicken burger with fries.
Shake Shack will offer a free single ShackBurger on November 11.
Smoothie King is offering veterans a free Strawberry X-Treme, Blueberry Heaven, or Vanilla Slim-N-Trim from 12–3 pm.
Both locations of Taste Kitchen & Bar are offering veterans a free breakfast (excludes lamb chops) from 8-11 am on November 11.
Torchy’s Tacos will offer a free taco and non-alcoholic beverage at all of its Houston-area locations on November 11.
All five Houston-area locations of Twin Peaks will offer a free meal from a select menu on November 11.
Sports bar chain Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux will offer a free Scholarship Burger on November 11 for dine-in only.
Galleria-area steakhouse Winsome Prime is offering veterans a free slice of red velvet cake on November 11.
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Alex Bentley contributed to this article.