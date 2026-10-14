Where to Eat and Drink During Halloween
14 spooky Houston spots celebrating Halloween with food, drinks, and decor
Halloween is creeping up, and Houston bars and restaurants are getting into the spooky spirit with themed cocktails, costume parties, movie screenings, and festive bites. Read on for 15 ways to celebrate Halloween around the city.
Bar Doko and Haus Candy Co.
From October 26-31, the Autry Park cocktail bar is offering a specialty beverage menu inspired by Swedish sweets from Haus Candy Co. The locally-owned Swedish candy cart will be parked in the Bar Doko alleyway on Friday, October 30, from 5-8 pm, for patrons to purchase the candy before slipping inside to sip cocktails. Bar Doko is located at 3737 Cogdell Street.
Betelgeuse Betelgeuse
Both of the pizza joint's locations are decked out for All Hallows Eve, with a long list of themed drinks, such as the Frozen Black Cat, a mixture of Pueblo Viejo Reposado, cold brew, coffee liqueur, black cocoa, and salted caramel cold foam, and the Monster Smash with matcha gin, strawberry, lemon, and soda. The Washington Avenue location is hosting costume karaoke every Friday and Saturday throughout October, while DJ Grrl Partson takes the stage on Thursday, October 15, from 7-11 pm.
A fundraiser for Pippy's Pals Rescue on Thursday, October 22, has a $10 admission and a costume contest with a $200 cash prize. Betelgeuse Betelgeuse is located at 2101 Washington Avenue and 4500 Montrose Boulevard.
Brasserie 19 and the Creepy Cabaret
This River Oaks restaurant’s Creepy Cabaret is a highly anticipated event, with costumed attendees, a live DJ, and Moët Hennessy cocktails. Creepy Cabaret is Saturday, October 24, 7 pm to 1 am.
The next morning, revelers can recover at Le Spectacle de Merde, Brasserie 19’s day-after brunch, from 12:30-4:30 pm. DJ GFunk will keep the crowd lively, while Campari cocktails and brunch specials help with the hangover. Brasserie 19 is at 1962 W. Gray Street.
Brennan’s Witchy Brunch
Witches are welcome to brunch at Brennan’s Houston on October 24, 30, and 31. From 11 am to 2 pm, diners are encouraged to dress to impress to nosh on dishes like Creepy Creole Caprese, Wicked Shrimp and Grits, and Skulls and Crossbones (roasted bone marrow with bread rolls). Call 713-522-9711 to make a reservation. Find Brennan's Houston at 3300 Smith Street.
The Cursed Cauldron at Incanto
Entering its fourth year, the Cursed Cauldron has become a Houston institution, combining the talents of Alexis Mijares, beverage and operations director, and Angelique Cook-Cavazos, artistic director. From now through November 1, Incanto in the Heights has transformed into two distinct realms, the open-air Cauldron Conservatory and the Nightshade Parlor, a witch’s "spookeasy" salon.
“We’re excited to be in the Heights and at Incanto! It’s a very intimate and cozy space,” Mijares said in a statement. “That really inspired the storytelling and world-building for this year’s design. We’re excited for guests to explore these new realms.”
Mijares has created a drinks list that includes concoctions like Coven’s Calling, a gin-based cocktail with elderflower, sage, black pepper, lemon, and tonic water. Themed bites include a Char-Boo-Terie board, Imp-anadas, and Wicked Good Pizza. Special programming includes Tarot Tuesdays, Bewitched Burlesque, and craft classes.
The Cursed Cauldron at Incanto is located at 1426 Yale Street. The pop-up is open Sunday-Thursday, 4 pm-12 am, and Friday-Saturday, 4 pm-2 am. Witches Hour, the Cursed Cauldron’s happy hour, runs Sunday through Thursday, 4-6 pm. Incanto is located at 1426 Yale Street.
Heights & Co. and Lazy Lane HalloweenTown
Fans of Heights & Co.'s HalloweenTown can rejoice at the addition of sister restaurant Lazy Lane to the festivities. Both spots will host the event on their respective patios, showing Halloween films like Beetlejuice, Ghostbusters, The Addams Family, Hocus Pocus, and Practical Magic. S’mores boards made over a live fire are paired with a lineup of libations, including the Grave Digger Espresso Martini and the Salted Caramel Carajillo. Heights & Co. is located at 1343 Yale Street, and Lazy Lane is located at 923 Wakefield Drive.
HiFi at the Finn’s Spookeasy
The vinyl-listening cocktail lounge inside The Finn, the downtown food hall, is holding its Spookeasy through the month of October. Guests can sip on drinks like the Elixir of the Bride, a coconut rum-mezcal creation with kiwi, toasted coconut, and lime, and the Boozlebub, a tequila drink with jalapeno, lime, rosemary, and jasmine. On Saturday, October 17, BYOV: Records From Beyond the Grave invites patrons to bring in a record that reminds them of loved ones lost, while October 24 and 31 will feature ticketed burlesque performances. HiFi at the Finn is located at 712 Main Street.
Jethro’s Cocktail Lounge’s 'House of Spirits'
The Montrose bar has metamorphosed into the ‘House of Spirits’ for the month of October, bringing with it a seasonal menu, festive decor, and a weekly lineup of events. The haunted happenings kick off on Mondays for Dead Man’s Industry Night, featuring an all-day happy hour, a DJ, and costume contests. Wednesdays are for scary movies and martini specials, while tarot card readings are held on Thursdays. Freaky Fridays have a DJ and “Witching Hour” drink specials, with Haunted Saturdays inviting patrons to come in costumes.
Halloween drinks include the Witches Brew with bourbon, Averna, mint, absinthe, and chamomile syrup, while food additions include Jethro’s smash burger reimagined as a taco. The month ends with a pre-party on Friday, October 30, and Jethro’s Halloween Party on Saturday, October 31. Jethro’s Cocktail Lounge is located at 95 Tuam Street.
Nickel City Houston’s Black Lagoon
From now through October 31, Nickel City Houston transforms into the Black Lagoon. The immersive experience offers drinks like the Abyssa’s Obsession with pumpkin-infused rum, and the tequila-based Bone Temple, along with non-alcoholic options. Find Nickel City Houston at 2910 McKinney Street.
Paradise Lounge HTX and “Paradise After Dark”
The downtown hookah bar is hosting a “Paradise After Dark” costume contest during the holiday weekend, with prizes totaling $1,000. Attendees can show off their best costumes, with $500 awarded for best overall costume, best couple/duo winning $250, the sexiest costume awarded $150, and $100 for most creative/funniest. A limited-time cocktail menu includes libations like the Haunted Caramel Apple Mule, the gin-based Poison Peach Potion, and the Graveyard Old Fashioned with smokey maple syrup. Paradise Lounge HTX is located at 809 Pierce Street.
Pier 6’s Halloween Bash and Costume Party
The San Leon restaurant is hosting two parties on October 31, beginning with the Family Halloween Bash from noon to 4 pm, where diners can enjoy live music, face painting, games, and trick-or-treating. From 6-10 pm, an adults-only costume party kicks off, with a costume contest, DJ, decor, and drink specials. Find Pier 6 in San Leon at 113 6th Street.
The Savoy Goes Spooky
On Friday, October 30, the Savoy welcomes families for its free Trunk-or-Treat event from 4-8 pm. A kid-friendly haunted house, giveaways, inflatables, and other activities round out the evening. The happenings continue on Saturday, October 31 with an adults-only evening. Attendees can enjoy a costume contest with more than $5,000 in prizes, along with entertainment, food and drink specials, and giveaways.
“We wanted Savoy Goes Spooky to be something the entire community can be part of,” co-owners Long and Black Watson said in a statement. “We’re starting with an event where parents can bring their kids out, trick-or-treat and have a great time together, and then we’re taking the celebration into Halloween with something completely different for the adults.”
The restaurant is also serving six limited-time libations, such as the Savoy’s Sweet Screams, a cognac cocktail served in a pumpkin cup with lollipops, Sour Patch Kids, and a Pop Rocks rim. The Savoy is at 4402 Emancipation Avenue.
Trash Panda Drinking Club’s 'Trek'
The quirky Northside bar has returned with its 'Trek' takeover this Halloween. The Shrek-inspired celebration has employees dressed as the beloved movie’s characters, along with themed drinks, bites, and decor. Find Trash Panda at 515 Patton Street.
Zanti Cucina Italiana on Halloween Day
Kick off Halloween Day with brunch at Zanti Cucina Italiana from 11 am to 4 pm, with a holiday menu and Halloween-inspired beverages. Regular dinner service will occur from 4-8 pm, followed by a late-night party from 9 pm-1 am with a DJ, a roving cocktail cart, and stilt walkers dancing throughout the restaurant. The Halloween party is free to attend and a costume contest will be held. Zanti is located at 1958 West Gray Street.