Wings Over Houston Airshow

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of US Air Force

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and the NASA “Freedom 250” F-5s will headline the 42nd CAF Wings Over Houston Airshow. The Freedom 250 team, a four-jet formation celebrating America’s 250th birthday, makes its Wings Over Houston debut. This year’s show also features a Vietnam Heritage tribute with three rare warbirds, the Legends & Heroes tent, and a drive-in style show. Guests will enjoy hours of aerial performances, displays of vintage and modern aviation, interactive areas for children and adults, and opportunities to give back to the community.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and the NASA “Freedom 250” F-5s will headline the 42nd CAF Wings Over Houston Airshow. The Freedom 250 team, a four-jet formation celebrating America’s 250th birthday, makes its Wings Over Houston debut. This year’s show also features a Vietnam Heritage tribute with three rare warbirds, the Legends & Heroes tent, and a drive-in style show. Guests will enjoy hours of aerial performances, displays of vintage and modern aviation, interactive areas for children and adults, and opportunities to give back to the community.

WHEN

WHERE

Ellington Airport
11602 Aerospace Ave, Houston, TX 77034, USA
https://wingsoverhouston.com/

TICKET INFO

$35-$150

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Houston intel delivered daily.