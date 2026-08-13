The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and the NASA “Freedom 250” F-5s will headline the 42nd CAF Wings Over Houston Airshow. The Freedom 250 team, a four-jet formation celebrating America’s 250th birthday, makes its Wings Over Houston debut. This year’s show also features a Vietnam Heritage tribute with three rare warbirds, the Legends & Heroes tent, and a drive-in style show. Guests will enjoy hours of aerial performances, displays of vintage and modern aviation, interactive areas for children and adults, and opportunities to give back to the community.