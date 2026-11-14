This Week's Hot Headlines
'Hidden' Houston bar quietly opens its doors and more popular stories
Editor's note: It's time to look back at the top Houston news of the week, from a hidden bar to a new steakhouse. Plus, a historic theater is saved from demolition. Find our most popular stories below, then plan your weekend right here.
1. 'Hidden' Houston bar offers private lockers for wine and whiskey lovers. A speakeasy within a speakeasy has opened in Spring Branch. Open as of November 7, the Hidden Cellar is a new concept within Aye Candy.
2. Milton's team recruits top talent for live-fire Rice Village steakhouse. Local Foods Group is bringing another new restaurant to Rice Village. The Houston hospitality company behind Maximo, Lee’s, and Milton’s will open Benjamin’s, a new live-fire steakhouse.
3. More than 40 Houston-area restaurants offering Veterans Day discounts. Both locally-owned, independent restaurants and some of the biggest national chains offered special deals in honor of Veterans Day, some of which extend beyond November 11.
4. Houston's award-winning East Coast-style Italian deli now open in Spring. A shop that’s boosting Houston's reputation for sandwiches has opened its third location. Tony’s Italian Delicatessen is now open at City Place in Spring.
The theater will be transformed into an arts and film center. Courtesy of Arthouse Houston
5. Historic Houston theater secures $7 million loan to begin renovations. A historic Houston movie theater has secured the necessary funds to move forward with its renovation and redevelopment plans and avoid demolition.