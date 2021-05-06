Here are the top 10 things to do in Houston this weekend

This weekend offers tons of fun with your mom this Mother's Day break.

Check out the eighth annual Wags and Whiskers Brunch and Pet Fashion Show on Saturday. You and Mommy Dearest can also check out The NOT Dolly Show, featuring Vancie Vega, one of the nation's top Dolly Parton impersonators, at Piggy's Kitchen & Bar this Saturday.

Or, you and Mum can nosh on dessert from Becca Cakes, like gorgeous floral cakes ($85-$125) or luxe cupcakes (6 for $50), available Friday and Saturday.

Plenty of more action awaits. Here are your best bets for the weekend.

Thursday, May 6

B-29 Superfortress at Lone Star Flight Museum

The B-29 Superfortress known as Doc, one of only two flying in the world, has landed at Lone Star Flight Museum for tours and ride experiences through Sunday. Doc is only one of two B-29 Superfortresses built by the Boeing Company — still airworthy and flying today. Come tour inside and around the B-29. And, on flying days, watch Doc taxi and take off right from the flight line.

Also, the museum is hosting a free, virtual, Texas Aviation Hall of Fame ceremony on Thursday. 11 am.

Menninger Clinic presents Annual Signature Luncheon featuring Patrick Kennedy

Former U.S. Representative Patrick Kennedy will speak at the clinic's annual luncheon during Mental Health Awareness Month. Kennedy will discuss his personal recovery journey and his advocacy work for mental health equity in the U.S.

The goal of the luncheon is to bring crucial conversations about mental health to the forefront. Proceeds will help to advance mental health training, research, and treatment at Menninger. Noon.

Friday, May 7

Latin Women’s Initiative Fashion Show & Luncheon

The 19th Annual Latin Women’s Initiative Fashion Show and Luncheon will feature a fashion show presented by Tootsies with Colombian designer Silvia Tcherassi, regarded as one of the most creative and innovative personalities in the industry.

Look for a multicultural bazaar with one-of-a-kind items from local and Latin-American vendors. The event will go down at Hilton Americas-Houston. 11:30 am.

Virtuosi of Houston presents Silver Jubilee Gala - Celebrating 25 Years

To commemorate Virtuosi of Houston's 25th anniversary season, they will present this event, honoring the original founders. They will also be presenting a special award to the University of Houston's Moore School of Music to recognize their music-mentoring partnership and for being ranked as the No. 1 school for music in 2021.

All proceeds from this event benefit Virtuosi of Houston's youth music education and performance programs. 6:30 pm.

The Heritage Society presents NoTsuOh Coronation Gala

Beginning in 1899 and continuing for 16 years, Houston had an event in the same vein as New Orleans’ Mardi Gras. Parades, balls, college football games and a carnival midway highlighted the fall season NoTsuOh festivities. Downtown buildings were bedecked with electric lights, people sported outrageous costumes, horse-drawn buggies, and automobiles were smothered in flowers.

King Nottoc XX and others will make this the signature annual party in Houston. 7 pm.

Saturday, May 8

Midway presents Puppies for Breakfast

This 10th-annual event is a unique outdoor festival featuring everything dog-centric. A pet-friendly, outdoor affair, the festival will feature more than 60 vendors and artists, the world’s largest dog piñata, dog costume contests, music from DJ Dayta, photo booths, small dog contests, and breakfast and lunch from some of Houston’s best food trucks.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their furry friends to enjoy playtime in the event’s custom 2,500-square-foot play area. 10 am.

Have a Nice Day Mini Market

To kick off May’s Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month in true Houston style, local bakers, makers and creators are banding together for this free mini-market, celebrating Asian culture and community. In addition to giving small businesses and creators a platform, organizers will sell shirts and totes to raise money for OCA Greater Houston, a civil-rights organization dedicated to advancing the social, political and economic well-being of Asian Pacific Americans. 3 pm.

Mid Main Gallery presents Full Metal Jaschke

Local veteran photographer Emily Jaschke will launch her first solo exhibition, a tribute to the symbiotic, creative collision between herself and the annual, Houston Art Car Parade.

The exhibit will encapsulate a photographic montage of aftermarket treasures in a variety of mediums, including metal, symbolizing the creative vehicles of Houston’s most colorful and beloved event. Art will be available for purchase. Show will be on display through September 2. 6 pm.

Sunday, May 9

Houston Chamber Choir presents A Time to Draw Closer

Houston Chamber Choir's season finale combines the exhilaration of a festival concert with the down-home welcome of a family reunion. Recent experiences have shown how important community is and how much people rely on the arts to lift their spirits and enrich their lives.

This concert is especially notable since it is the world premiere of a commissioned work by noted Houston composer Mark Buller. The concert will be available through Tuesday, August 31. 2 pm.

"Quartet for the End of Time" at the Water Worlds in Buffalo Bayou Park

Da Camera Young Artists will perform Olivier Messiaen’s iconic "Quartet for the End of Time," which serves as the soundtrack for "Time No Longer, the installation in the Cistern.

The composition, created while Messiaen was imprisoned in a German war camp during WWII, confirms the composer’s enduring faith and is a testament to beauty prevailing over darkness. Da Camera artistic director Sarah Rothenberg will lead a short discussion on the work preceding the performance. 5:30 pm.