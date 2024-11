Memorial Park’s Holiday Lights, presented by CenterPoint Energy Foundation, will feature new lighting features, including a one-of-a-kind Holiday tree on Bowden Terrace lit against Hines Lake. The outdoor holiday wonderland will be a festive spectacle, with lights and lanterns throughout the half-mile Promenade. Guests are invited to walk the natural surface pedestrian path encircling nine acres of open space, native plantings, and habitat.