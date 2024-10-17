Buffalo Bayou Partnership presents Cistern Illuminated

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Buffalo Bayou Partnership

Buffalo Bayou Partnership presents Cistern Illuminated, an immersive light and sound installation in the Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern. The annual tradition transforms the underground decommissioned drinking water reservoir into a spectacle, showcasing the Cistern’s repeating columns and their uncanny reflections on the surface of the water below. A unique and original soundscape follows the moving lights around the cavernous Cistern. On select dates, the Cistern Illuminated installation will be accompanied by live choral performances.

WHEN

WHERE

Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern
105-B Sabine St, Houston, TX 77007, USA
https://buffalobayou.org/cistern-illuminated/

TICKET INFO

$12-$15
