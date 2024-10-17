Buffalo Bayou Partnership presents Cistern Illuminated, an immersive light and sound installation in the Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern. The annual tradition transforms the underground decommissioned drinking water reservoir into a spectacle, showcasing the Cistern’s repeating columns and their uncanny reflections on the surface of the water below. A unique and original soundscape follows the moving lights around the cavernous Cistern. On select dates, the Cistern Illuminated installation will be accompanied by live choral performances.