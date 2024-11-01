Archway Gallery presents Robert L. Straight and Eric DePan: "Time for Glass" opening reception

Archway Gallery artist Robert L. Straight and guest artist Eric DePan believe that it is “Time for Glass” to be brought to the forefront of the Houston art scene. Through this collaborative exhibition, the two artists, a half-century apart in age, offer a new lens through which to view this material that surrounds us every day. With their innovative approach to fusing, fabricating, and blowing glass, they show us what is possible.

Straight and DePan have been working with glass together for 15 years. They met through their mutual mentor, Jayne Duryea, taking glassblowing classes at her program in Beeville, Texas. Straight was an advanced student, and took DePan under his wing. Shortly thereafter, they found themselves peers at University of Houston’s Sculpture Department where they continued to work together.

Now in his 80s, Straight has shifted the focus of his glasswork to the kiln and fusing. He finds this to be a better fit for his multi-faceted approach to sculpture, evident in the 3-D works he creates in his private studio. DePan, in his 30s, has spent half his life immersed in the art of glassblowing, traveling the world to achieve the class of master glassblower. With this prowess and Straight’s mentorship, he recently returned to Houston to open Houston House of Glass, a downtown glassblowing studio.

This exhibition will include blown, fused, fabricated, and cast pieces in a variety of combinations, demonstrating the wealth of possibility within the medium of glass.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through January 2, 2025.