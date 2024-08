Drummer Terri Lyne Carrington – an NEA Jazz Master and four-time Grammy Award winner – has worked tirelessly over the last decade to advocate for inclusivity in jazz. Carrington and her bandmates delve into the Grammy-winning Best Jazz Instrumental Album New Standards Vol. 01, shining a light on music from great women composers, including Carla Bley, Cassandra Wilson, Gretchen Parlato, Abbey Lincoln, Eliane Elias, and Marilyn Crispell.