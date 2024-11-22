A Tale of Two Bridges presents I Love 11th Neighborhood Festival

At the 2nd Annual I Love 11th Street Festival, a free, family-friendly celebration of community and culture, visitors can experience the heart of the Heights. The expanded event highlights the businesses, art, and spirit that make 11th Street thrive.

The day kicks off with a 5K Run hosted by Eureka Heights and Houston Run Clubs. Festival activities begin at noon and include four curated markets featuring unique local goods; 25+ live music performances; the Nuro autonomous vehicle showcase; a Toy Village with Santa and Fire Truck; and more.