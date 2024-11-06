Asia Society Texas presents Rent-a-Cat

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Asia Society Texas

Get to know an assortment of quirky characters - and the emotionally supportive cats - of Rent-a-Cat, a film by award-winning Japanese director Naoko Ogigami. This film screening is presented as part of the Japan Foundation New York's nationwide tour.

Get to know an assortment of quirky characters - and the emotionally supportive cats - of Rent-a-Cat, a film by award-winning Japanese director Naoko Ogigami. This film screening is presented as part of the Japan Foundation New York's nationwide tour.

WHEN

WHERE

Asia Society Texas Center
1370 Southmore Blvd, Houston, TX 77004, USA
https://asiasociety.org/texas/events/film-screening-rent-cat

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.