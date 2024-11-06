Asia Society Texas presents Rent-a-Cat

Get to know an assortment of quirky characters - and the emotionally supportive cats - of Rent-a-Cat, a film by award-winning Japanese director Naoko Ogigami. This film screening is presented as part of the Japan Foundation New York's nationwide tour.
