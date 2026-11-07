This Week's Hot Headlines
Award-winning African restaurant expands to Memorial and more top stories
Editor's note: It's time to look back at the top Houston news of the week, with a trio of exciting restaurant openings, plus a stunning Sugar Land estate for sale. Read on for our most popular stories, then plan your weekend here.
1. Houston's Michelin-recognized African restaurant confirms Memorial plans. Houston’s award-winning West African restaurant is coming to the Memorial City/Spring Branch area. ChòpnBlọk will open its third location next summer in the Greenside Memorial development.
2. Houston's new Neapolitan pizzeria wafts into familiar Uptown space. A familiar Galleria-area space will soon be home to a new Italian restaurant. Aroma, a pizza and pasta concept from chef Salvatore Martone, will open on November 14.
3. Texas Monthly’s refreshed restaurant guide crowns 149 Houston spots. Texas Monthly is ditching its revered Dining Guide and replacing it with the Texas Grand — an honor roll of the best restaurants in the state, including 149 in Houston.
4. Dallas-based Japanese sando and matcha shop sets Heights opening date. A Dallas-based restaurant known for its Japanese-inspired sandwiches has found a permanent home in the Heights. Sandoitchi opened its first permanent Houston location on October 31.
5. Opulent Sugar Land mansion with 2-story theater listed for $5.5 million. When it comes to palatial living, it’s hard to top 4043 Maranatha Drive in Sugar Land. The home unfolds across more than 11,500 square feet, with incredible amenities.
Imagine movie nights in this two-story in-home theater. Photo by Jacob McKensie