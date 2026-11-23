Vive la France
French chef's bakery and cafe opens first U.S. location in Houston
The first American location of a French bakery and cafe is has arrived in Houston. Pastry chef Jean-François Feuillette has opened Café Feuillette in River Oaks District.
Located at the corner of Betis and Westcreek on the first floor of the Grey House Apartments (4444 Westheimer Road, Suite D145), Café Feuillette takes its inspiration from France’s neighborhood boulangeries. It serves a full range of pastries, salads, sandwiches, and more — all of which are made in-house, from scratch.
In particular, Café Feuillette is known for its pastries. Diners will find an extensive selection that includes butter croissants, pain au chocolat, and almond croissants along with signature items such as Paris-Brest, a coffee éclair, raspberry tartlet, tarte tatin, and stuffed madeleines available in Nutella, pistachio, caramel, and red berry. The Nounours — teddy bear marshmallows dipped in chocolate — are one of chef Feuillette’s most famous creations.
Turning to savory, the cafe serves croissant sandwiches made with fillings such as scrambled eggs with comte and chives, tomato with mozzarella and red pesto, ham and comte, and spinach and feta. It also offers focaccia sandwiches such as tuna, salmon, chicken curry, avocado with spinach and red cabbage, and ham with mushrooms and mozzarella. In addition to baking all of its breads in-house, the cafe also makes all of its sauces and condiments, such as vinaigrette and mayonnaise, are made fresh daily.
Pair them with coffee and espresso beverages — think a Paris-Brest Latte and Ube Latte — along with matcha, homemade hot chocolate, seasonal drinks. Cold drink options include iced coffee various lemonades, iced tea, and smoothies.
"After opening more than 100 locations across France, I knew my first international location had to be somewhere truly special — and Houston won me over immediately,” chef Feuillette said in a statement. “The city's energy, diversity, and vibrant culinary scene are unlike anything else in America and I knew this community would appreciate what we have created. Houston is a city that celebrates great food, great culture, and great experiences. I am thrilled to bring Café Feuillette here and introduce a true taste of France to a city that I believe was made for it."
Café Feuillette is open from 7 am-8 pm daily.