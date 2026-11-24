chef on the move
Top Houston chef swaps Heights hotel for 'goode' research role
Acclaimed Houston chef Terrence Gallivan has a very “goode” new job. The James Beard Award semifinalist has departed his role as the executive chef at Hypsi at the Hotel Daphne for a new role on the research and development team for Goode Company Restaurants and Levi Goode Brands.
Best known locally as one of the chef-owners of The Pass & Provisions and for his Montrose restaurant ElRo Pizza & Crudo, Gallivan will be working alongside Goode Co. chef and president Levi Goode on all of the restaurants in the Goode Co, and Levi Goode portfolios, which includes Tex-Mex restaurant Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina, Goode Co. Seafood, and Michelin-recognized live-fire concept Credence.
"Terrence has built an impressive career in Houston's culinary scene, and we're excited to bring his experience and creativity to our operations," Goode said in response to CultureMap’s request for comment. "He brings a fresh perspective to our menu development efforts, and we're looking forward to what he'll bring to the role."
The chef is only the latest addition to the Goode Co. team. This summer, Goode Co. Barbeque recruited Drew Lindsey, a veteran of Texas Monthly top 10 barbecue joint Dayne's Craft Barbecue, to be its new Multi-Unit Pitmaster.
Gallivan departs Hypsi and Bar Daphne, its companion cocktail bar, just shy of a year after the Hotel Daphne’s December 2025 opening. At Hypsi, he created an Italian-inspired menu that includes house made pastas, black truffle arancini, and roasted snapper with salsa verde. Bar Daphne serves shareable snacks such as felafel, lamb sausage, and fried olives.
Although Hypsi earned a CultureMap Tastemaker Award nomination for Best New Restaurant, not everyone was impressed. In a zero star review, Houston Chronicle critic Bao Ong faulted the restaurant for overcooked pasta and under-salted chicken, among other flaws.
“I left each of my dinners feeling puzzled,” Ong writes. “Though I never had a chance to dine at The Pass & Provisions, a trailblazing restaurant Gallivan led alongside Seth Siegel-Gardner, I was a big fan of Elro.”
In response to CultureMap’s request for comment, a representative for Bunkhouse Hotels, the Austin-based group that operates the Hotel Daphne, affirmed that “neither Hypsi nor Bar Daphne’s concepts will be changing for the time being,” but declined to comment on whether the hotel has hired a new executive chef. It also provided the following statement about Gallivan’s tenure at the property:
We are grateful to chef Terrence Gallivan for his contributions to Hypsi and Bar Daphne at Hotel Daphne, and we wish him all the best in his next chapter. Both Hypsi and Bar Daphne remain committed to delivering the thoughtful dining experiences guests have come to know, and we look forward to continuing to welcome locals and visitors alike through our doors.
Hypsi will be open on Thanksgiving Day with a three-course, $95 menu that includes choices such as spicy red gem Caesar salad, butternut squash soup, fried turkey saltimboca, roasted arctic char, family-style sides, and choice of dessert. Reservations are available online.