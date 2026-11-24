Thanksgiving is this Thursday, November 26 (don't miss our restaurant guide), but Houstonians don't need a holiday to celebrate food. Here's what's happening in the food world after the haze of Thanksgiving clears.
Openings, closing, and coming attractions
Coco Crepes & Coffee
The local restaurant known for its made-to-order sweet and savory crepes has opened a new location at Elyson Town Center (7040 Elyson Exchange Way, Suite E-400). Menu highlights include a tiramisu crepe, a waffle gelato sandwich, and a beef bourguignon crepe with braised beef stew, alongside paninis, salads, and soups. More than 35 ingredients are available to choose from, with gluten-free and halal options. The full espresso bar features drinks like the Cococcino, Coco’s ice-blended coffee drink made with house gelato in dark mocha, white mocha, vanilla or caramel. Coco Crepes & Coffee in Elyson is open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Baskin-Robbins
The Rice Village location of the ice cream shop has closed its doors, as reported by Chron. The exact date of its opening is unclear, but is estimated to have been in the 1960s. The Baskin-Robbins was located at 2431 University Boulevard. Baskin-Robbins' River Oaks location (3266 Westheimer Rd.) is still scooping.
Waffle Bus
Also reported by Chron, Waffle Bus has closed its Heights location. The location at 1835 N. Shepherd Drive was the first brick-and-mortar of Waffle Bus, which began as a food truck dishing out plates like chicken and waffles. Waffle Bus' Montrose location remains open.
Little Ruby’s
The Australian-inspired cafe from New York is coming to Central Park Post Oak, the 17-acre mixed-use development coming to Post Oak Blvd. in 2027. Ricotta hotcakes, pastas, coffee, and cocktails feature heavily on the all-day menu. The restaurant joins Élephante and Bar Bambino as Wish You Were Here Group’s third concept at Central Park Post Oak.
”We couldn’t be more excited to bring Little Ruby’s to Houston alongside Élephante. Ruby’s has always been about creating a true neighborhood restaurant, a place you can go for breakfast, lunch or dinner, and somewhere that feels right for any occasion and with anyone, whether it’s a quick coffee, a meal with friends or a family dinner,” Nick Mathers, founder of Wish You Were Here Group, said in a statement.
Upcoming Food Events
Sunday, November 29
Maximo hosts Nixta Taqueria
Nixta Taqueria co-owners Sara Mardanbigi and James Beard Award-winning chef Edgar Rico will be popping up at Maximo on Sunday, November 29, from 11 am to 3 pm. The meet-and-greet event is a part of the book tour for Nixta Taqueria Presents: From Tacos to Tahdig and will include a few dishes, featured in the book, available a la carte. Reservations are full, but tables for walk-ins will be available.
Wednesday, December 2
Wine & Dine at Jūn
The next Wine & Dine series at the James Beard-award winning Jūn will feature chef Evan Snyder of Emmett, Philadelphia’s “macro-Mediterranean” restaurant and a 2026 James Beard Award finalist for Best New Restaurant. Snyder will join Jūn’s James Beard Award-winning chefs Henry Lu and Evelyn Garcia for Wine & Dine XXVI: Southern Smoke Foundation Edition on Wednesday, December 2. The four-course dinner with optional wine pairing will explore the spice trade trail through the Mediterranean Sea. Reservations are encouraged and can be made via OpenTable, with $25 from each ticket sold ($135, plus an optional $55 wine pairing) benefiting Southern Smoke Foundation (SSF).
Sunday, December 6
Holiday-themed bake sale at Camaraderie
Pastry chefs Andrea de Gortari of The Bake Happening and Priscilla Treviño of Bludorn are joining chef and owner Shawn Gawle at Camaraderie (608 W. 11th Street) for a holiday-themed bake sale on Sunday, December 6 from 10 am until sell out. The menu, as revealed on Camaraderie’s Instagram, features sweet and savory treats such de Gortari's marbled-blue-and-yellow corn cookies and hostess de la rosa snack cakes, Treviño's honeybuns and Earl Grey snickerdoodles, and Gawle's European-inspired holiday favorites.
Saturday, December 5
Pizaro’s Pizza anniversary
The Neapolitan (and New York and Detroit-style) pizzeria is celebrating 15 years with a free community event at its Montrose location on Saturday, December 5, from 12-3 pm. Attendees can enjoy a slice of free cheese or pepperoni pizza (1 per guest; while supplies last) and a complimentary mini bottle of Prosecco. Pizaro's favorites will be available for purchase at their original 2011 prices. Raffle prizes, including a $175 gift card, and live music by DJ Brian Houston will keep the party going. General admission is free, but upgrades are available for purchase, including a VIP package with swag box. RSVP and purchase upgrades at Eventbrite.
Other news and notes
Craft Pita chef and owner Raffi Nasr and Local Foods chef and partner Dylan Murray have collaborated on two special dishes at Local Foods Rice Village and Craft Pita in West University for the month of December. Available for lunch and dinner, the plates are the Green Goddess hummus served with za’tar pita chips for $10 and a Lebanese crunchy chicken sandwich with shawarma seasoning and served on a pretzel bun for $18. A portion of the proceeds will benefit World Central Kitchen.
Goode Company and Lindsey Leight Jewelry have partnered on a special holiday promotion to celebrate the restaurant group's 50th anniversary. Those who purchase a limited edition $70 Brazos Bottom Pecan Pie from Goode Company may discover a sparkly surprise at the bottom of the pine box — a golden ticket. Ten winners will be able to trade that ticket in for a 14K yellow gold and diamond bracelet from Lindsey Leight Jewelry. The pies are available online now, with Lindsey Leigh Jewelry offering a select number of pies for purchase at the Sparkle Market on December 10 and 11.