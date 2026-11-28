This Week's Hot Headlines
Houston restaurant earns Southern Living accolade and more top stories
Editor's note: It's time to look back at the top Houston news of the week, featuring a closure, an opening, a chef swap, and more. Read on for our most popular stories, then plan your Thanksgiving weekend here.
1. Houston Mexican eatery named Southern Living's Restaurant of the Year. Add another accolade to the bevy of awards that have been bestowed upon Houston restaurant Maximo. Southern Living has named the West U. Mexican eatery its 2026 Restaurant of the Year.
2. Houston restaurant that showcased Black chefs closes after 8 years. A downtown restaurant devoted to showcasing Black culinary talent has quietly served its last meal. Kulture closed on November 15, Houston First Corporation announced.
3. French chef's bakery and cafe opens first U.S. location in Houston. The first American location of a French bakery and cafe has arrived in Houston. Pastry chef Jean-François Feuillette has opened Café Feuillette in River Oaks District.
The signature Paris-Brest. Courtesy of Café Feuillette
4. Top Houston chef swaps Heights hotel for 'goode' research role. Acclaimed Houston chef Terrence Gallivan has departed his role as the executive chef at Hypsi at the Hotel Daphne for a new role on the research and development team for Goode Company Restaurants and Levi Goode Brands.
5. Innovative Southern restaurant finds new home at Midtown brunch favorite. Big changes are coming to Weights + Measures. Beginning next month, the Midtown restaurant will close for dinner service, welcoming chef Reginald Scott's Coarse into the space.