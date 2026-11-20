a new coarse
Innovative Southern restaurant finds new home at Midtown brunch favorite
Big changes are coming to Weights + Measures. Beginning next month, the Midtown restaurant will lean into what diners love best about it — weekday lunches and weekend brunch — by closing for dinner. Instead, chef Reginald Scott will move Coarse, his innovative, Southern-inspired restaurants, from its current home in Independence Heights to Weights + Measures.
Chef Omar Pereney, who acquired Weights + Measures in early 2026, tells CultureMap that the decision to invite Scott to move Coarse to his restaurant came after the two met at this year’s Urban Harvest Sunday Supper fundraiser. Pereney says a visit to Coarse, which also opened earlier this year, demonstrated the enthusiasm that Scott has generated among diners.
“I saw it at his Coarse concept. It was packed. He couldn't seat us, because there wasn’t any room,” Pereney says. “I just felt like he has a concept and an audience but didn't have a [large enough] restaurant.”
At some point in December, Weights + Measures will operate in the space for breakfast, lunch, and weekend brunch. At 4 pm, Coarse will take over and serve dinner.
Scott opened Coarse in March. The restaurant quickly built a following for dishes such as Scott's signature smoked and fried chicken, jerk pork belly, and smoked oxtail dumplings. The chef began teasing the move on social media earlier this week.
Moving to Weights + Measures brings Coarse closer to diners who know Scott through The Smoke, his barbecue concept that operates at both the Urban Harvest and Rice Village farmers markets. The larger space will allow Coarse to more than double its seating capacity. Scott will also be able to add a full beverage program to his offerings. Despite all those positives, it’s still a bittersweet moment for the chef.
“Leaving Independence Heights is not a decision made lightly,” Scott said in a statement. “The neighborhood embraced Coarse from the very beginning, providing the foundation of community, culture, and genuine hospitality that defined the restaurant. The love and loyalty shown by the people of Independence Heights will always remain part of Coarse’s story.”
More details about Coarse’s final night at its current location and its opening date in Midtown will be announced soon.
As for Pereney, he continues to focus on his other two new openings of 2026: Petite Lucie, his French-inspired cafe at Market Square Park, and the Love Croissants brick-and-mortar location that opened in the Heights in September. He’s glad that Weights + Measures will continue to serve the community
“It feels like it's a restaurant that's underutilized, and I would rather let this be a platform for him as a stepping stone. It's good for everybody,” Pereney says.