totally kawaii
Dallas-based Japanese sando and macha shop sets Heights opening date
A Dallas-based restaurant known for its Japanese-inspired sandwiches has found a permanent home in the Heights. Sandoitchi will open its first permanent Houston location this Saturday, October 31.
Founded in 2020 by chef Stevie Nguyen and Kevin Tran, Sandoitchi takes its inspiration from Japan’s legendary convenience stores (konbini) that serve affordable food people actually want to eat. The Heights location (1603 N Durham Dr.) is touted as the company’s first flagship.
As its name implies, sandwiches, aka “sandos,” are at the heart of Sandoitchi’s menu, which are served on fluffy milk bread with the crusts removed. Diners have a range of options, including classics like spicy truffle chicken katsu, egg salad, and strawberry cream. Less traditional options include roasted chicken club, shrimp katsu, and lobster roll sandos. In addition to sandwiches, the restaurant serves ramen, rice bowls, snacks, and desserts.
Beverage options are centered around match, which is made with a ceremonial grade version from Rocky’s Matcha. Choices include matcha lattes and hojicha lattes in flavors such as the mango matcha latte, strawberry matcha latte, and yuzu matcha soda.
“Sandoitchi started as an experiment in 2020, and Houston was one of the first cities to embrace what we were building,” Tran said in a statement. “We’ve always wanted to create more than just a place to grab a sandwich or a matcha. This flagship gives us the opportunity to bring the entire Sandoitchi experience to life in a space of our own, in a city that has been part of our story from the start.”