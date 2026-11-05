weekend event planner
Here are the top 14 things to do in Houston this weekend
This weekend will have not one, but two events tailor-made for all the Chicano soul fans in Houston.
On Saturday afternoon at Cactus Music, DJ/historian Alex La Rotta will have a discussion with DJ/author Ruben Molina, who’ll be in town to talk about his latest book, The Dreamy Side: Rhythm and Blues and Chicano Culture in 1950s Los Angeles. (They’ll also perform Chicano-soul DJ sets at Johnny’s Gold Brick later that evening.) At the same time that’s happening, Chicano Boulevard will salute the Pan-America Ballroom, once a local mecca for Chicano and Tejano music, at Leonel Castillo Community Center.
Of course, plenty of other things are happening in Houston this weekend, from a block party to an oyster fest to a chance to go underground with the late, great David Bowie.
Thursday, November 5
Mid Main Houston First Thursday Block Party
Mid Main Houston First Thursday Block Party closes out its season of soirees with a party benefitting Houston SPCA, which will have a puppy adoption activation in the backyard of the Continental Club. Blue Heron Yacht Club will play the patio at Winnie’s, while DJ Good Grief will spin tunes at the Saint Arnold pop-up party in the breezeway. And don’t forget about the Winbern St. market, which will have a metal art show and sculptures from Mark “Scrapdaddy” Bradford. 6 pm.
Bari Ristorante presents An Evening with White Truffles
Held at Bari's newly-opened location in The Woodlands, the $245-per-person dinner features white truffles from Italy throughout a five-course menu. Selected by chefs Renato de Pirro and Marcelo Mintz, the wine pairings include Medici Ermete Unique Rosé and selections from Michele Chiarlo, including Barbaresco Reyna and Barolo Cerequio. 7 pm.
Bayou Music Center presents Labyrinth: In Concert
All the folks who grew up watching the 1986 musical fantasy flick Labyrinth – and ended up having crushes on David Bowie and/or Jennifer Connelly – will have the chance to see it on the big screen while a live band plays the score. Bayou Music Center will do a live-concert screening of the Jim Henson/George Lucas collab, where Connelly’s teen reaches the center of an enormous, otherworldly maze to rescue her infant half-brother from Bowie’s Goblin King. 8 pm.
Friday, November 6
Sugar Land Arts & Music Festival
The Sugar Land Arts & Music Festival will celebrate art, music, and community. Visitors can discover works from more than 100 juried artists and craftspeople from across the region; browse fine art, jewelry, pottery, photography and more throughout the open-air marketplace; enjoy live performances by local musicians and emerging artists; and relax in a curated wine garden and explore dining options from local restaurants and festival vendors. 5 pm (noon Saturday & Sunday).
Buffalo Soldiers National Museum presents A Soldier Soiree: Honor in Color
The Buffalo Soldiers National Museum will mark its 25th anniversary with A Soldier Soirée: Honor in Color. The evening will bring together supporters, community leaders, veterans, and friends of the museum to celebrate a quarter-century of preserving Black military history and to launch the museum’s grand reopening following its renovation. From the moment guests arrive, they are inside the story, surrounded by décor, cocktails, and spirits inspired by military favorites, and desserts crafted with the same intention as the program itself. 6:30 pm.
Theatre Under The Stars presents Lights Up Gala
Theatre Under The Stars will host its annual Lights Up Gala, headlined by stage/screen star Megan Hilty. The annual event brings together Houston’s arts supporters for an evening of entertainment and philanthropy benefiting TUTS’ artistic, education, and community programs. The gala will honor Demetra & Franklin D.R. Jones, Jr. for their leadership and longtime support of TUTS and the Houston arts community. Enjoy a night of fine dining, live and silent auctions, and entertainment in celebration of the impact of musical theatre in Houston. 6:30 pm.
Memorial Hermann Broadway at the Hobby Center presents Beetlejuice
Based on Tim Burton’s dearly beloved 1988 film, Beetlejuice is a hilarious musical that tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. With an irreverent book, an astonishing set, and a score that’s out of this Netherworld, it’s a remarkably touching show about family, love, and making the most of every Day-O. 7:30 pm (2 & 7:30 pm Saturday; 1:30 & 7 pm Sunday).
Saturday, November 7
4th Annual San Leon Oyster Fest
The last time the San Leon Oyster Fest went down, it was way back in 2019. And now, seven years later, the Oyster Fest returns to Pier 6 Seafood, which has donated 1,500 tons of cured oyster shells. The fest will feature live performances from Kelly Williams & Andre Bateman, Big Gordon Band, David Joel, and headliner Colten Black. There will also be an oyster cook-off where attendees receive 12 grilled oyster tickets to sample two oysters from each of the six amateur, volunteer grill teams. 11 am.
AIA Houston Home Tour
The AIA Houston Home Tour features seven homes representing the finest in new residential architecture built in the last five years by AIA Houston architects. The self-guided, two-day event operates with the permission of homeowners, community cooperation, 200 volunteers, and participating architects eager to share their designs. It offers a unique opportunity to go inside a range of high-quality homes designed by local, licensed architects. Noon.
The Michael J. Fox Foundation presents Houston Run/Walk
The Michael J. Fox Foundation launched the Run/Walk Series in 2017 to connect those affected by Parkinson’s, their families and community supporters. Since then, the Series has expanded nationwide, raising over $10.1 million and uniting more than 33,800 participants. The family-friendly event offers a day of activity, community and valuable information about Parkinson's disease and local support resources. The Houston Run/Walk provides an opportunity to engage, raise awareness and make a difference. 8 am.
Doja Cat in concert
It seemed like it was just yesterday when Doja Cat hopped on the scene, with fries planted firmly in her nose, singing about wanting to be a cow. Somehow, that novelty song launched her career as a global pop superstar. The singer/rapper, who just turned 31 last month (she showed up at her birthday party rocking cow-print platforms) will be in Houston this weekend, in support of her latest album Vie. 7:30 pm.
Sunday, November 8
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston presents Millennium Mambo
Millennium Mambo, from auteur Hou Hsiao-hsien, is an episodic, romance-tinged story about an aimless bar hostess (Shu Qi) drifting away from her possessive boyfriend and toward a suave, sensitive gangster. Structured as a flashback, the 2001 film is drenched in club lights, ecstatic endorphin-rush exhilaration, and a nagging undercurrent of urban ennui. This screening is part of the film series “Taiwanese Sensibility in Texas,” organized by Liam Lin, deputy director, Taiwan Academy of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Houston. 5:30 pm.
DACAMERA presents DACAMERA at the Eldorado: Skylar Tang
DACAMERA launches its popular DACAMERA at the Eldorado: Rising Jazz Stars series with 20-year-old trumpet phenom Skylar Tang. Born and raised in the Bay Area, Tang began playing the trumpet at age 9 and composing at age 14. Her quartet tours nationally and internationally and recently performed at the 2026 Montreal Jazz Festival. Tang has shared the stage with Joshua Redman, SFJAZZ Collective, the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, Dee Dee Bridgewater, and Houston native Walter Smith III. 7 pm.
Steve Lacy in concert
It was just a few years ago when Steve Lacy was a teenage music wunderkind, coming up with beats on his phone and writing & producing for such artists as Kendrick Lamar, Vampire Weekend, Solange, and The Internet, where he also does guitar-playing duties. These days, Lacy is a solo star, scoring a Best Progressive R&B Album Grammy for his 2022 sophomore album Gemini Rights. Currently on tour in support of his new album, Oh yeah?, Lacy will be making a stop in Sugar Land this weekend. 8 pm.