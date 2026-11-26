weekend event planner
Here are the top 14 things to do in Houston this Thanksgiving weekend
It’s Thanksgiving weekend, and while families will be gathering to gorge themselves on food and buy some Black Friday stuff afterwards, don’t forget Mariah season is right around the corner.
A bunch of yuletide-themed stage productions are going on this weekend. Alley Theatre is already playing A Christmas Carol, and The Drunk Shakespeare Society will be performing its Drunk Christmas Carol. The Music Box Theater is putting on A Beatles Holiday Cabaret, while The Ensemble Theatre has A Motown Christmas. Houstonians also have shows at A.D. Players, Main Street Theater, and Theatre Suburbia.
As always, this weekend is packed weekend, from Christmas tree lightings to a tiki bar lawn sale to a Turkey Day Parade featuring someone who’s good as hell.
Thursday, November 26
77th Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade
The 77th Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade rolls through downtown Thursday morning. This year's parade promises to be bigger and better than ever, with more elaborate floats, dazzling performances, and non-stop energy and fun for the entire family. Houston hero Lizzo will serve as this year’s grand marshal. Don't miss your chance to kick off the holiday season with a Houston tradition. 9 am.
Marriott Marquis Houston presents Holidays at the Marquis
Step into a breathtaking winter escape as Marriott Marquis Houston transforms its sixth-floor rooftop into an immersive alpine retreat. Marquis Winter Lodge blends a mountain retreat's charm with Houston's signature rooftop atmosphere. Gather with family and friends to enjoy interactive board games, virtual skiing, holiday movies and sports on the new rooftop LED screen, seasonal photo opportunities, and access to the hotel's famous heated, Texas-shaped lazy river. Through Sunday, January 3. 5 pm.
Omni Houston Hotel presents Blitzen’s at La Reserve
For the third consecutive year, Omni Houston Hotel invites guests to experience the seasonal return of holiday pop-up Blitzen’s Bar at La Reserve Whiskey Lounge. Transformed into a vibrant and festive holiday hub, Blitzen’s is a must-visit this season, with presents galore, twinkling decor, and a curated cocktail menu by master mixologist Julie Reiner, Blitzen’s also offers a festive menu of holiday snacks and treats to complement each signature beverage. Through Monday, January 4. 5 pm.
Friday, November 27
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston presents Once Upon a Time in Harlem
A decade after the death of filmmaker William Greaves, his family completed what he considered the most important event he captured on film: a 1972 party engineered with the living luminaries of the Harlem Renaissance. For four hours, this extraordinary group reminisced, critiqued, laughed, drank, and argued about their place in the cultural landscape. Completed by Greaves’s son and granddaughter, this landmark film is at once a self-exploration and an enlightening contribution to the legacy of the Harlem Renaissance. 7 pm (2 pm Sunday).
TEATRX presents 8th Annual La Vida Es Cortos / Life Is Shorts Festival
TEATRX's 8th annual short film and short play festival, La Vida Es Cortos / Life Is Shorts Festival, illustrates how the future of Latinos is built on the foundation of their past. With this year’s lineup, they’ll re-claim their heritage, overcome fear, honor those who came before them and choose hope to lead them into our future. This year’s lineup includes Your Ofrenda Sucks! by Alvaro Saar Rios, La Habra Ass Foos by Don Huesos, The Rooster Y La Luna by Christopher Cid, and Miracles and Magic by Franky D. Gonzalez, 7:30 pm.
Leslie Odom, Jr.: The Christmas Tour
The actor/recording star released Simply Christmas in 2016, and followed up with The Christmas Album in 2020. He’ll be in town for a festive concert that features holiday classics, originals from his Christmas albums, and special performances of songs from Hamilton, the Broadway phenomenon that earned Odom a Tony for his iconic role as Aaron Burr. 8 pm.
Cry Baby and Kay Illah present Sips and Sounds
DJ Kay Illah has something special for the hard-working ladies who want to decompress on a Friday evening. She’ll be over at Cry Baby spinning a playlist highlighting a future sound, forward-thinking production mixed with classic, silky vocals. There will also be a special, curated cocktail menu with French 45’s & lychee martinis to name a few. So, have a drink with your girls and listen to some dreamy neo-soul at this intimate playlist experience. 10 pm.
Saturday, November 28
Bodies Race Company presents Turkey Trails
Over at Brazos River Park, work off some of those post-Turkey Day pounds with Bodies Race Company’s Turkey Trails. The registration includes a designer shirt, custom medal chip-timing with live results and awards, photos, and pie at the finish line. The race is a chance to challenge everyone, enjoy creative swag, and be part of an encouraging, affordable, and inclusive community. The event features various races including a kids dash, 5k, 10k, and half marathon. 8 am.
River Oaks Theatre presents River Oaks Theatre Anniversary Screening: Bachelor Mother
Celebrate the 87th birthday of the River Oaks Theatre with a screening of the very first movie shown at the theater in 1939. Polly Paris (Ginger Rogers) accidentally stumbles into motherhood after discovering an abandoned baby on the steps of an orphanage. Believing the baby is Polly’s, a department store owner (Charles Coburn) and his son (David Niven) offer Polly a job. Polly accepts and all seems well, until her increasingly romantic relationship with the son raises suspicions about the child’s paternity. 1:15 pm.
CLASS Bookstore presents My Posse on Broadway
The made-in-H-Town documentary My Posse on Broadway explores Houston’s Southside culture, capturing friendship, survival, policing, music, and the community that helped shape a generation and influence hip-hop history. Director David Stunts and cinematographer Jonte Spiller will be in attendance for a post-screening discussion with special guests Big Bubb and Will-Lean. 5 pm.
MOTH presents Southside FM Houston Pop-Up
MOTH will transform into an exhibition-style showcase of the Southside FM, Vol. 2 project. Throughout the evening, guests will have the opportunity to shop limited-edition Southside FM merchandise and explore a live screen-printing activation, with select pieces printed on site. Food and beverages will also be available on site. As the evening progresses, the space will transition into a music-centered experience featuring DJ sets, select performances from artists featured on the album, and a special album-listening session. 6 pm.
Sunday, November 29
City Place presents Oh What Fun! Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration
City Place invites the community to celebrate the start of the holiday season at its annual afternoon of festive experiences, live entertainment and family-friendly activities, culminating in the official holiday tree lighting after dusk. The celebration will also feature photos with Santa, live reindeer, snow, train rides, seasonal crafts, letters to Santa, face painting, balloon artists, strolling holiday characters, live music and a holiday market showcasing local vendors, gifts, and seasonal treats. 3 pm.
Lei Low Bar presents Lei Low Lawn Sale
Get some holiday shopping done for your favorite tikiphile, rum nerd, wahine, or yourself. Spend your hard earned clams at the latest market held at the only tiki bar where, if you wear an Hawaiian shirt, you can get happy-hour deals anytime. Local vendors and artists will be selling tiki art, Hawaiiana, decor, clothing, and lots more. Also, enjoy music, food, and drink specials while you shop. 4 pm.
Outlander In Concert: Echoes Through The Highlands
This live experience features cinematic visuals from all eight seasons of Outlander presented on a large cinema screen, paired with the iconic Celtic score by Emmy-winning composer Bear McCreary. You also get a specially curated set list and scenes from the show, including footage from the eighth and final season. A live ensemble of musicians and vocalists will perform with traditional Scottish instruments, including bagpipes, fiddles, and the hurdy-gurdy. 6 pm.