kulture has klosed
Houston restaurant that showcased Black chefs closes after 8 years
A downtown restaurant devoted to showcasing Black culinary talent has quietly served its last meal. Kulture closed on November 15, Houston First Corporation announced.
Opened in early 2018 by Houston restaurateur Marcus Davis, known locally for his concepts such as The Breakfast Klub and Reggae Hut, Kulture originally served as a showcase for Olympian-turned-chef Dawn Burrell, who earned a James Beard Award semifinalist nomination in 2020 for her innovative fare that showcased the intersection between the African diaspora and Southern culinary traditions.
After closing for two years during the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, Davis reopened Kulture as a showcase for up-and-coming Black chefs from Houston and beyond. The restaurant’s Black Chef Table dinner series hosted meals by Michelle Wallace (B’tween Sandwich Co.), Ope Amosu (ChòpnBlọk), Reginald Scott (Coarse and The Smoke), and James Beard Award winner Kwame Onwuachi, whose restaurant Tatiana is currently ranked No. 12 on the New York Times’ list of the city’s 100 best restaurants.
While Kulture has closed, Davis and his wife Mel will continue to promote fresh culinary talent through a newly formed nonprofit called TBK Cares. The organization will continue Kulture’s commitment to access, opportunity, and community, according to press materials.
“Eight years ago, we opened Kulture with a vision that extended far beyond serving great food,” Davis said in a statement. “We wanted to create a space where African American chefs could showcase their talent, share our stories, celebrate our culture and have access to opportunities that have not always been available to us. I am incredibly proud of what we accomplished, the culinary talent we helped elevate and the lasting impact Kulture has made on Houston’s dining landscape.”
Davis tells CultureMap that TBK Cares will be grounded in four pillars: supporting local artists, promoting HBCUs, expanding their community wellness efforts, and, of course, supporting entrepreneurs in the culinary industry.
“I give a lot of time as a mentor,” Davis says. “It’s a lot. We want to create a platform that helps us gain partners, so we can provide more access and opportunity.”
Houston First, which owns Kulture’s location in the Partnership Tower next to the George R. Brown Convention Center, will begin seeking a new tenant for the space.
“Marcus is an incredibly important part of our culinary community, and we look forward to continuing to promote and support the other concepts under the TBK umbrella through our channels at Houston First,” said Michael Heckman, president and CEO of Houston First.