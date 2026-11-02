post-millennial tension
Opulent Sugar Land mansion with 2-story theater listed for $5.5 million
When it comes to palatial living, it’s hard to top 4043 Maranatha Drive in Sugar Land. This incredible home unfolds across more than 11,500 square feet, with incredible amenities for luxe living. It’s now on the market for $5.49 million and is represented by Nancy Almdovor of Nan & Company Properties.
Set on nearly three acres in the city’s Maranatha Farms neighborhood, which is known for its exclusive ZIP code, spacious living, and privacy, this six-bedrooms-seven-full-bath home is designed for opulence. Approach from the gated entrance to the circular driveway that immediately sets the scene. The living room ceilings soar two stories, with a dramatic curved stairway as a focal point. Floor-to-ceiling windows flood the space with light and offer views of the exquisite grounds.
Custom built in 2003, contemporary design touches are evident throughout the space. The kitchen is a showpiece of white stone surfaces and offers professional-grade cooking spaces, custom cabinetry, and spaces to gather. A second living room flows seamlessly from the dining room and features a striking fireplace and expansive windows.
The home’s generous bedroom suites give everyone a space for privacy and relaxation, while multiple sitting areas provide cozy spots to connect. A guest and entertainment suite sports a two-story private theater, poker room, gym, and two-level game room.
Outdoors is just as dramatic as indoors. The home is built around a central courtyard, where the resort-style pool, spa, and outdoor kitchen are ready for summer soirées, afternoon cocktails, and lazy summer days.
The home was recently updated, with refreshed landscaping, exterior power washing, and updated interior paint. This offers a fresh look while preserving the distinctive early-2000s character.
A wealthy buyer seeking a retreat that provides privacy blended with space to entertain will find many of their needs met in this incredible home.