get a whiff
Houston's new Neapolitan pizzeria wafts into familiar Uptown space
A familiar Galleria-area space will soon be home to a new Italian restaurant. Aroma, a pizza and pasta concept from chef Salvatore Martone, will open on Saturday, November 14.
Located in the former Tavola space at 1800 Post Oak Blvd., Aroma is the latest concept from the Bastion Collection, the hospitality group behind Houston’s Michelin-starred French fine-dining restaurant Le Jardinier, as well as Cafe Leonelli and Aroma’s neighboring cocktail bar Moon.
Martone serves as Bastion’s executive pastry chef, drawing upon his experience working for legendary chef Joël Robuchon. While he’s primarily known for his desserts, Aroma will showcase his expertise with dough, fermentation, and breadmaking.
Aroma’s Neapolitan-style pies are based on a sourdough crust that begins with a 55-year-old starter and is fermented for up to 72 hours. The pies are baked for just two minutes in an oven that’s imported from Italy.
“We put a lot of time and care into the dough, but once the pizza gets to the table, I just want people to enjoy it,” Martone said in a statement. “Growing up, so much of life happened around the table: sharing pizza, a glass of wine, and being in good company. That’s the feeling I want to bring to Aroma.”
The menu is divided into traditional Neapolitan-style pies such as margherita, soppressata with hot honey, and prosciutto, and a “contemporary” section that includes carbonara, made with guanciale, pecorino, and egg; the affumicata, made with brisket, smoked mozzarella, and barbecue sauce; and the vesuvio, a calzone with sausage and beef.
Aroma will also serve classic pastas such as linguine vongole, penne arrabbiata, and pappardelle with vodka sauce. Appetizer choices include fritto misto, Caesar salad, grilled artichokes, and burrata with roasted bell peppers. Dessert features ice cream sundaes built around vanilla, chocolate, or strawberry ice cream.
Aroma will be more casual than Tavola, with a lower price point, a happy hour that features $15 pizzas, and plenty of room reserved for walk-in diners.
The restaurant will be open Tuesday through Sunday for lunch and dinner beginning at 11:30 am.