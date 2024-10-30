weekend event planner
These are the top 14 things to do in Houston this weekend
We got Halloween over here. We got Day of the Dead over there. Basically, Houston will be celebrating a lot of spooky stuff this weekend.
For those who aren’t into all the dressing-up, trick-or-treating, or remembering the dead, lots of other things re happening, like quilts and crafts shows, an operatic retelling of a beloved fairy tale, the return of an emo legend, and a very musical visit from your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.
Thursday, October 31
International Quilt Festival
All weekend long, get your soft-and-cuddly on by checking out The International Quilt Festival, the largest annual quilt show in the U.S. Now in its 49th year, the fest includes shopping at more than 700 booths for quilts, fabric, supplies, and crafts, along with 350 classes and lectures for all experience levels. There will be more than 1,200 quilts and unique works of textile art on display, with attendees from all over the U.S. and more than 25 countries around the world. 10 am.
Meow Wolf: Radio Tave
Meow Wolf will unveil their newest permanent immersive exhibition, Radio Tave. Their fifth interactive art experience is an explorable radio station that will transmit visitors to unexpected frequencies and propel guests into the next chapter of the ever-expanding Meow Wolf Universe.
Visitors will step into an exhibition where an entire radio station has been transported to another dimension, revealing a labyrinth of paths, portals, and hidden doors, all filled with interactive mysteries for guests to solve. 10 am.
Morrissey in concert
So, you could say Morrissey has been tripping in recent years. The former Smiths frontman has given views and opinions that have been so problematic that The Simpsons did a whole episode about Lisa having a crush on a Morrissey-like singer, only to be crushed to discover how bitter and disillusioned he’s become in his later years. Nevertheless, if you’re a person who had a poster of him on your wall as a youngster, singing “This Charming Man” to it every night, one of the most influential figures in British pop will be in town this weekend. 8:30 pm.
Friday, November 1
The Woodlands Arts Council presents Texas Fine Craft Show
The Texas Fine Craft Show, featuring the work of world-class fine craft artists, is a curated boutique shopping experience. The first night will be called “Cheers! A Premier Evening of Shopping & Celebration,”featuring the first opportunities to buy one-of-a-kind fine crafts, passed bubbles, hors d'oeuvres, and more. Proceeds from the show go to the Microgrant Program, which impacts arts educators, organizations, students, and independent artists in Montgomery County. 4 pm (10 am Saturday; noon Sunday).
Arthritis Foundation presents Bone Bash Gala
The Houston Bone Bash Gala makes a comeback with a "Skeletons & Spirits" theme. The event will honor Matt Iseman, comedian and host of American Ninja Warrior, with its second annual Funny Bone Award. The esteemed accolade recognizes outstanding "laugh makers" who inspire through humor, resilience, and grit in their lives. Additionally, 16-year-old Lawson Greenwald, an aspiring Olympic diver for the 2028 Olympics, will be honored as the Champion of Yes. 6 pm.
Houston Grand Opera presents Cinderella
Goodness triumphs in Rossini’s frothy delight, Cinderella, presented in a whimsically bright and colorful production. In this version of the story, Cinderella’s name is Angelina; she has a wicked stepfather, Don Magnifico; a pair of bracelets replaces the slippers; and a group of hilarious life-size rats do their best to steal the show. But at its charming heart, the tale of a sweet young beauty finding love with her prince remains. 7:30 pm.
Rice Cinema presents Perfect Days
One of the best films of last year, Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days follows Hirayama (Koji Yakusho), who spends his days cleaning public restrooms that are part of The Tokyo Toilet design project, and listening to his carefully curated collection of cassette tapes. While that may not sound like riveting cinema, it is a beautifully told story about being present, happiness, the human condition, and finding equanimity in daily life. 7 pm.
Saturday, November 2
The Herb Society of America presents 51st Annual Herb Fair
The Herb Society of America, South Texas Unit presents the 51st Annual Herb Fair. Visitors can speak with experts and shop for culinary blends, herbal teas, jellies and vinegars, baked goods, herbal cleaning products, and handcrafted items. They can also peruse the "Twice Found" space to pick up gently used kitchen and garden treasures, or visit the education table to make their own miniature herbal broom embellished with dried herbs, flowers, seed pods, and more. 9 am.
First Saturday Arts Market
At Houston’s original monthly outdoor art market, First Saturday Arts Market, visitors will find artists with paintings, sculpture, photography, jewelry, and more art mediums. The market has been the go-to for artists and art lovers since 2004. The market features multiple mediums, established and emerging artists, music, food, and libations. There is always a food truck on site and local singer/songwriters can be found providing entertainment at the market. 11 am.
AIA Houston Home Tour
Nine architect-designed houses representing the finest in new residential architecture will be featured in the 2024 AIA Houston Home Tour. The self-guided, two-day event offers a unique opportunity to go inside a range of custom homes designed by local, licensed architects. All the homes on the tour are located within the Houston metropolitan area, designed by AIA architects, and completed within the last five years. Architects will be present at each house to answer questions and provide visitors with inspiration.
Redbud Arts Center presents Lord Karl: "Disruption" opening reception
Redbud Arts Center will present "Disruption," the first solo exhibition by emerging artist Lord Karl, who has quickly gained attention for his daring and unconventional approach. He uses brand-name leather jackets as a canvas to explore profound themes of identity, rebellion, and self-expression. "Disruption" delivers a truly immersive and engaging experience, challenging the viewer to see art in unexpected places. Through Sunday, December 29. 6 pm.
Sunday, November 3
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse In Concert
This weekend, you can revisit the second installment in the Miles Morales saga, complete with a live, booming soundtrack. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse In Concert will feature the movie showcased on a HD screen, complemented by a diverse ensemble of musicians and instrumentalists performing composer Daniel Pemberton’s iconic score and soundtrack live. This lineup includes a full orchestra, a skilled DJ on turntables, as well as percussion and electronic instrumentalists. 3 pm.
R-C Ranch Fall Food Festival
Who’s down for a day of sampling some fine Texas beef? The R-C Ranch Fall Food Festival will be an afternoon filled with R-C Ranch wagyu dishes prepared by renowned culinary personalities, a live concert by country music star Kyle Park, open fire cooking by Luka Frugoni, raffles, a cash bar, and more. Tickets include dishes by top culinary figures from award-winning barbecue pitmasters like Pantano BBQ, Underbelly Burger, Alamo Tamales, Crawfish & Noodles, Grazia, and Nacho Wagon. 4 pm.
Buffalo Bayou Partnership presents Sensorium: Sounds of Revival by Frewuhn
Buffalo Bayou Partnership will present a live performance by Houston musician and sound artist, Frewuhn. Sensorium: Sounds of Revival will harmonize with Rachel Rossin’s "Haha Real" installation, currently featured in the Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern where Frewuhn was a key collaborator. Taking place on the Brown Foundation lawn above the Cistern, the event invites audiences to explore the connections between the senses and the stories they tell. Public tours of "Haha Real" will be available during the day and after the performance. 4:30 pm.