The Herb Society of America, South Texas Unit presents the 51st Annual Herb Fair. Visitors can speak with experts and shop for culinary blends, herbal teas, jellies and vinegars, baked goods, herbal cleaning products, and handcrafted items. They can also peruse the "Twice Found" space to pick up gently used kitchen and garden treasures, or visit the education table to make their own miniature herbal broom embellished with dried herbs, flowers, seed pods, and more.