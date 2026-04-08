stay frosty
Burger Joint duo's frozen treat shop returns with soft serve margaritas
A treat shop serving frozen desserts and cocktails is finally returning from its winter break. Happy Go Lucky reopens this Thursday, April 9.
Located in the Heights next to its sister concepts the Burger Joint and the Taco Stand (2102 N. Shepherd Dr.), Happy Go Lucky is a Hawaiian shaved ice concept from chef Matthew Pak and local entrepreneur Shawn Bermudez. When it debuted last June, Happy Go Lucky drew long lines of Houstonians looking for refreshment for the summer heat — either via its drive-through or by grabbing a seat on its 250-square-foot patio.
Pak created eight flavors of shaved ice that diners may order. They include the Coco Loco (blue coconut and lime syrup, sweetened condensed milk, mochi, toasted coconut flakes, and coconut milk ice cream), the Bomb Pop (blue raspberry, cherry, and lemon syrups over vanilla ice cream), the Mangoada (mango syrup, mango puree, chamoy drizzle, chili powder, mango popping boba, vanilla ice cream), and the Strawberry Delight (strawberry syrup, strawberry puree, fresh strawberries, etc.). Diners can also build-their-own from a roster of 17 flavored syrups (everything from watermelon and lime to passion fruit and dill pickle), two ice creams that are made for Happy Go Lucky by Amy’s Ice Creams (vanilla and dairy-free coconut), eight toppings, and five drizzles.
The 11 cocktail options include margarita, strawberry daiquiri, pina colada, and frosé. It’s also possible to mix two flavors together when they’re made in the same machine, such as the Miami Vice (strawberry daiquiri and pina colada), the Cherry Berry Bomb (blue raspberry lemonade and cherry limeade) or any three flavors of frozen margarita (lime, watermelon, mango, strawberry, blood orange, wild berry, and pineapple).
New for 2026, Happy Go Lucky has puts its spin on the the soft-serve margarita. The dairy-free cocktail is available in mango, strawberry, or a swirl of both flavors. A frozen Arnold Palmer has also been added to the menu.
“We’re excited to be back open and serving Soft-Serve Margaritas,” said Pak. “Houston is the perfect market for these, and we’re excited to be among the first to offer them to guests.”
Happy Go Lucky is open daily from 12-10 pm.