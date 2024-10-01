Buffalo Bayou Partnership presents Sensorium: Sounds of Revival by Frewuhn

Buffalo Bayou Partnership will present a live performance by Houston musician and sound artist, Frewuhn. Sensorium: Sounds of Revival will harmonize with Rachel Rossin’s "Haha Real" installation, currently featured in the Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern where Frewuhn was a key collaborator.

Taking place on the Brown Foundation lawn above the Cistern, the event invites audiences to explore the connections between the senses and the stories they tell. Frewuhn will perform original scores from "Haha Real" alongside a selection of other uplifting compositions. Public tours of "Haha Real" will be available during the day and after the performance.