Arthritis Foundation presents Bone Bash Gala

The Houston Bone Bash Gala makes a comeback with a "Skeletons & Spirits" theme. The event will honor Matt Iseman, comedian and host of American Ninja Warrior, with its second annual Funny Bone Award. The esteemed accolade recognizes outstanding "laugh makers" who inspire through humor, resilience, and grit in their lives. Additionally, 16-year-old Lawson Greenwald, an aspiring Olympic diver for the 2028 Olympics, will be honored as the Champion of Yes.