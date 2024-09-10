Meow Wolf: Radio Tave

Meow Wolf will unveil their newest permanent immersive exhibition, Radio Tave. Their fifth interactive art experience is an explorable radio station that will transmit visitors to unexpected frequencies and propel guests into the next chapter of the ever-expanding Meow Wolf Universe.

Visitors will step into an exhibition where an entire radio station has been transported to another dimension, revealing a labyrinth of paths, portals, and hidden doors, all filled with interactive mysteries for guests to solve. The space features dozens of rooms, designed by more than 100 artists, over 50 of whom are based in Texas.

Radio Tave introduces a cast of new characters, and observant fans will spot familiar themes and appearances from beloved figures in Meow Wolf’s universe. This exhibition marks an important moment in Meow Wolf’s ongoing narrative, blending new adventures with subtle nods that will resonate with longtime followers. Guests can also enjoy a cowboy dive bar and restaurant, venue space, and a gift shop as part of the experience.