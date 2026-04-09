The week in eating
10 things to know in Houston food: Openings, closings, and Astros discounts
It’s a busy month for Houston restaurants, with festivals, menu updates, and even affordable Astros tickets. Read on to see what’s new in the city’s dining scene this week.
Openings and closings
Exilio Latin Flair has opened in the Harlow District. First announced in January, the new, Latin-inspired restaurant from the owners of Bari Ristorante and Georgia James replaces Verde Garden in the development that also includes Katami and La Griglia.
Inspired by the cuisines of Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, and Spain, the menu includes everything from empanadas, seafood cocktails, and ceviches to tacos, red snapper with Veracruz sauce, and an Argentinian ribeye with chimichurri. The restaurant will be open for dinner only through April 12. Lunch begins April 13, followed by weekend brunch on April 18.
McCormick & Schmick's has closed the doors of its Town & Country Village location, as reported by Chron. The restaurant's last day was March 27, leaving just two remaining Houston locations in Uptown Park and downtown.
Other news and notes
Doko, Duckstache Hospitality’s sushi restaurant in the Autry Park mixed-use development, has refreshed its lunch and dinner menus for the summer. For dinner, bluefin tuna stars in both a crudo and a spicy tuna roll. There’s also JFC (Japanese fried chicken) served with shirodashi and kaluga caviar, as well as an A5 wagyu donburi featuring Miyazaki wagyu tataki atop kimchi rice with Brussels sprouts. More casual fare appears on the lunch menu, including the Doko burgie with tonkatsu sauce and sunomono.
La Madeleine has partnered with Louis Jadot to launch a charcuterie board at select Texas locations. The board includes prosciutto, salami, brie, goat cheese, Swiss, cheddar, fresh grapes, candied pecans, sweet blackberry jam, and baguette crostini. Two Louis Jadot wines are available to pair with the dish by the glass, split, or bottle — a Mâcon-Villages Chardonnay and Beaujolais-Villages. Find it now, while supplies last, at both the Champions (5505-A FM 1960) and West Grand (23322 Mercantile Parkway, Katy) locations.
The Woodlands location of Truluck’s Ocean’s Finest Seafood and Crab is undergoing renovations, with the main dining room and bar closed through April 22. When diners return, they’ll find the restaurant has drawn inspiration from its Houston and Plano locations, with new flooring, tables, chandeliers, chairs, and drapery.
Scoring affordable Astros tickets just got easier thanks to Houston Chick-fil-A restaurants. Patrons who visit on Tuesdays can purchase two Astros tickets for $20 to select games, marking the 20-year partnership between the team and the fast-food chain. Tickets are limited to eight per transaction, and no Chick-fil-A purchase is necessary. The deal runs through September 15.
Upcoming food events
Saturday, April 11
Brenner’s on the Bayou’s Annual Wine Festival
The steakhouse’s annual festival takes on a French-American theme for 2026, with patrons invited to dress to impress for an on-site fashion contest. Expect French-inspired bites such as a seared NY strip with blue cheese mousse on a toasted pretzel with red wine reduction, alongside American flavors like bacon-wrapped quail. A dessert bar by chef Eunice Grassa will be stocked with sweets like caramel apple pie and profiteroles. The festival runs from 1-4 pm, with general admission priced at $150 and VIP tickets at $250.
Thursday, April 16
Turner’s Cut and Revana Family Vineyard dinner
Diners can enjoy a multi-course meal featuring Turner Cut’s dishes paired with Revana’s Pinot Noir and Cabernet Sauvignon. The event begins at 6:30 pm with a reception. Tickets are $395 per person.
Saturday, April 18
3rd Annual Taste of Houston: Taste of Trill Charity Golf Tournament
Houston hip-hop legend Bun B is joining forces with Don Bowie, chef-owner of Taste Kitchen & Bar, to raise funds supporting youth development, mentorship, and golf programs through the Big Chef Bowie Cares Foundation. Expect appearances from stars like Tyron Woodley, D. J. Augustin, Amber Kuykendall, and Moochie Norris. The event at Hermann Park Golf Course will include breakfast, practice balls, and a shotgun start, followed by a “19th Hole” networking mixer to close out the day.
Pepsi Eats Fest Houston
Pepsi is hosting a food-focused event on the patio between Around the Corner and Leeland House. The first 100 patrons will receive free Pepsi BBQ sliders, while chicken tenders with gravy and flatbread bites will be served while supplies last. Other small bites will be available for $5 or less, and even cocktails, such as the STARRY Paloma, will receive the Pepsi treatment. The event runs from 5 to 9 pm.