R-C Ranch Fall Food Festival

Photo courtesy of R-C Ranch

The R-C Ranch Fall Food Festival will be an afternoon filled with R-C Ranch Wagyu dishes prepared by renowned culinary personalities, a live concert by country music star Kyle Park, open fire cooking by Luka Frugoni, raffles, a cash bar, and more.

WHEN

WHERE

R-C Ranch
2520 Airline Dr Suite B-210, Houston, TX 77009, USA
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/r-c-ranch-fall-food-festival-tickets-1049645687507?aff=oddtdtcreator

TICKET INFO

$50
