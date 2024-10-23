The R-C Ranch Fall Food Festival will be an afternoon filled with R-C Ranch Wagyu dishes prepared by renowned culinary personalities, a live concert by country music star Kyle Park, open fire cooking by Luka Frugoni, raffles, a cash bar, and more.

The R-C Ranch Fall Food Festival will be an afternoon filled with R-C Ranch Wagyu dishes prepared by renowned culinary personalities, a live concert by country music star Kyle Park, open fire cooking by Luka Frugoni, raffles, a cash bar, and more.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.