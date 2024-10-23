where to eat and drink on halloween
13 lucky Houston bars and restaurants serving Halloween specials
Halloween is here, which means you’ll either be spending the evening trick-or-treating with the kids or going to some haunted house/hotel/breakfast nook and getting the bejesus scared of you by an costumed actor with a chainsaw.
For those who are less into spooky shenanigans than they are into dressing up and having a good time, here is a rundown of spots where you can do that and not get scared out of your wits. All events are taking place on October 31 unless otherwise noted.
At 8th Wonder, guests dressed in their Halloween costumes will enjoy 25 percent off all to-go purchases. All taproom offerings — including beer, THC seltzers, gummies, tinctures, t-shirts, and hats — are all available and will be discounted at checkout. Noon.
Auden is getting into the Halloween spirit with special spooky drinks and an all-day happy hour. Patrons can toast to All Hallows’ Eve with thePurple People Eater with blue Curacao and white rum, or the Witches Brew, an elixir of pear liqueur and smoked jalapeno tequila. 5 pm.
Aye Candy is offering a wickedly fun time with a costume contest. Taking place at 10 pm, judges will vote based on creativity and overall look, awarding $1,000 to the 1st place winner, $500 to 2nd place, and $250 to 3rd place. 5 pm.
Best Regards, located in the Heights, is hosting the Nightmare On 11th Street from Halloween to Sunday, November 3. Highlights for Halloween night include themed cocktails and The Cesar Casanova as the headline DJ, setting the vibe for an unforgettable Halloween celebration. 4 pm.
Betelgeuse Betelgeuse invites customers at both locations to enjoy new, spooky specialty cocktails. The limited time menu includes the Frozen Gravedigger for $14, This is Halloweenfor $15, the Purple People Eater for $16, and more. 4 pm.
Black Lagoon, the highly acclaimed Halloween pop-up that’s happening at Nickel City in EaDo, will have hauntingly delicious cocktails, each crafted to embody the eerie spirit of Halloween. With its unique blend of spooky ambiance and expertly crafted drinks, it’s an event that’s not to be missed. Noon.
Caracol will celebrate Halloween with a Noche de Brujas party. The “monster mash” includes passed bites as well as food and drink stations throughout the restaurant and patio, live DJ music, and prizes for best costumes. 7 pm.
Over at The Cursed Cauldron, guests can compete in a spellbinding costume contest with first place receiving a $250 cash prize for the most impressive/elaborate costume. This traveling pop-up is at Aero Cocktail Co. for its second year, bringing enchanted vibes to Houston. 4 pm.
Dandelion Cafe’s three locations will serve whimsical ube lattes to celebrate the holiday. Guests can choose between the Witches Brew, a purple ube latte with oat milk served hot or cold, or the Spooky Ube, an ube-flavored frozen drink with crushed Oreo cookies and topped with crushed Oreos and whipped cream. 7 am.
Over at Holey Moley, the Caddy Shack bar and mini golf course will be serving Halloween-inspired cocktails. There will also be live entertainment including magicians and DJs, and guests who dress up will receive a ‘treat’ from the team of spooky staff. Noon.
La Calle Tacos is celebrating Halloween and Dia de los Muertos with a traditional Mexican beverage and daily specials. From Halloween to Sunday, November 3, customers at all La Calle locations can purchase a pumpkin horchata for $4.99. On Halloween,Niñas Thursday (ladies only) features frozen margaritasand micheladas for $5.99 until 7pm. 7 am.
Customers at both Pizaro’s Pizza locations can enjoy the Trick or Treat Detroit Pizza, Franken-Mummy Cannolis, and a special surprise reveal. The pizzeria will also offer a free mini Franken-Mummy Cannoli with purchase when customers arrive in costume on Halloween. 11 am.
All the Willie’s Grill & Icehouse locations are treating tricksters this Halloween. Kids in costume eat free (with purchase of adult entrée). Willie’s Rewards members will enjoy free kids’ meals with the purchase of an entrée, if they order online and use the code sent to them via Willie’s Rewards. 11:00 am.