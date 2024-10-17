The International Quilt Festival is the largest annual quilt show in the U.S. It includes shopping at more than 700 booths for quilts, fabric, supplies, and crafts, along with 350 classes and lectures for all experience levels. There will be more than 1,200 quilts and unique works of textile art on display.
WHEN
WHERE
George R. Brown Convention Center
1001 Avenida De Las Americas, Houston, TX 77010, USA
https://www.quilts.com/quilt-festival/
TICKET INFO
