Houstonian Tilman Fertitta, the billionaire owner of the Landry’s restaurant and hospitality conglomerate and the NBA’s Houston Rockets, is sailing away from his 250-foot-long (76.5 meters) superyacht.
The yacht — named Boardwalk after the Kemah Boardwalk, which he owns — is on the market with an asking price of 165 million euros, or roughly $192 million. Fertitta, whose net worth is estimated at $10.5 billion, took delivery of the yacht in 2021. Aside from controlling a massive business empire, Fertitta became U.S. ambassador to Italy and San Marino in May.
“Having only been used privately since her launch and maintained with the utmost care and diligence, Boardwalk is presented in immaculate condition,” says Y.co, which is brokering the sale of the yacht.
A Landry's representative provided CultureMap with a statement about Fertitta's decision to sell the Boardwalk: “Mr. Fertitta’s 252-foot Boardwalk from Feadship is in the Monaco boat show for sale because he is taking delivery of his new 384-foot motor yacht, Boardwalk from Lürssen next April.”
The seven-cabin yacht can accommodate 14 guests and 22 crew members. Its cruising speed is 15 knots (about 17 mph), and its maximum speed is 18 knots (about 21 mph).
Boardwalk is known for its “combination of high-quality European craftsmanship and clever yet stylish American design,” according to Boat International.
Dutch shipyard Feadship built the steel-and-aluminum yacht, and Feadship’s Studio De Voogt and De Voogt Naval Architects designed it.
Fertitta collaborated with Seattle designer Amy Halffman on what Y.co describes as the “comfortable, stylish, and sophisticated” interior. According to Boat International, the interior design was inspired by Fertitta’s Post Oak Hotel in Houston, consistently named one of the best hotels in Texas.
Boat International says Fertitta “is not just a serial yacht owner but a hands-on design enthusiast. His attention to detail is meticulous — from the curved overheads on the aft deck to carefully studied lighting that sets the mood and highlights artwork on board. He even influenced the layout to mirror his previous yacht, his beloved … Westport 164, to maintain comfort and familiarity while upgrading to larger volumes and amenities.”
Among the amenities of the more than 2,000-ton yacht are:
- Six sit down bars
- Spa
- Sauna
- Hair salon
- Fully-equipped gym
- 120-bottle wine cellar
- Chef’s kitchen
- 54 types of stone, marble, and tile
Y.co says the lower deck at the back of the vessel “is dedicated to wellness and adventure, featuring a beach and fitness club complete with a dive and watersports locker for unparalleled leisure options. Above, the sundeck is a striking focal point with a beautiful mosaic-tiled pool. … [The] elevated observation deck offers panoramic views, inviting guests to fully immerse themselves in the surrounding seascape.”
The yacht also features a helipad. An Airbus EC130 helicopter is available for purchase separately.
Fertitta told CultureMap Houston news partner ABC13 Houston that the Bahamas and the Mediterranean are some of his favorite yachting destinations. The station also got a tour of the yacht.
The Boardwalk superyacht “is one of those things I always wanted and I’ll always have. It isn’t cheap, I can tell you that,” Fertitta said. “But every time I walk on it, I tell myself, ‘God, I love this boat.’”
Boardwalk will be exhibited September 24-27 at the Monaco Yacht Show along with about 120 other superyachts.