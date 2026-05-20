stand up for tacos
Growing Houston taqueria sets opening date for new Memorial location
Memorial-area diners have a new option for street-style tacos, cocktails, and more. The Taco Stand will open its new location near Memorial City Mall this Thursday, May 21.
Located next to the Spring Branch location of the Burger Joint at 1016 Gessner Rd., the new Taco Stand occupies 2,000 square feet with a 600-square-foot patio. It’s the restaurant’s fourth location, joining outposts in the Heights, Webster, and Montrose. Like the those locations, Memorial utilizes the brand’s familiar green-and-white color scheme and offers the convenience of a drive-through lane.
“The neighborhood response to The Burger Joint opening has been incredible, and we’re thrilled to now bring our taco concept to Memorial,” chef and co-owner Matthew Pak said in a statement. “We’re proud to give the community another locally owned spot for a great meal any time of day — from early breakfast to late-night bite.”
Indeed, the Taco Stand is open nearly all the time — from 6 am until midnight on weekdays and 24 hours a day on weekends. It serves breakfast tacos from 6-11 am on weekdays and 6 am-2 pm on weekends.
For lunch and dinner, restaurant serves Pak’s familiar menu of street-style tacos. Diners have a wide array of choices when it comes to fillings, with everything from classics like carne asada, al pastor, barbacoa, lengua, and carnitas to vegetarian options (nopales, poblano, or mushroom) and seafood (shrimp or fish). Tacos and burritos utilize housemade corn or flour tortillas and can be paired with five different salsas: everything from a mild red table salsa to a smokey chile de arbol to fiery jalapeño and habanero-based options.
For those who want a different format, the Taco Stand also serves burritos, quesadillas, and bowls. Pair them with an extensive selection of both non-alcoholic and alcoholic drinks, including agua frescas, Mexican and domestic beers, and canned and frozen cocktails such as a ranch water, margarita or paloma — all of which utilize 100 percent blue agave tequila.
Opening the new location of the Taco Stand comes at a busy time for Pak and his business partner Shawn Bermudez. They opened the Montrose location of the Taco Stand in October 2025, followed by the Burger Joint in Spring Branch in February and the reopening of frozen dessert concept Happy Go Lucky in April.
Next up, they’ll open the Burger Joint’s new location on Kirby Dr. near Rice Village followed by the Pizza Place in the Heights in early 2027.