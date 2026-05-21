Get in, we’re rounding up the latest Houston restaurant happenings. Become a charcuterie board wizard, chow down on steak for a good cause, or toast to barbecue with a Saint Arnold brew. Two restaurants closed while two new spots opened, proving entrepreneurs will always be dreaming up great food. Read on for all this news and more.
Openings and closings
Jimmy Changas, the sister concept of Gringo’s Tex-Mex, has added an outpost in Richmond, marking the brand’s first new location in nine years. The 8,000-square-foot space refreshes the restaurant’s signature design elements with vaulted ceilings, hand-painted murals, and a wraparound bar. A dedicated green space gives families room for kids to play. Patrons can expect the standard Jimmy Changas fare, including sizzling fajitas and spinach enchiladas. Jimmy Changas is now open at 11135 Grand Parkway in Richmond.
Movita Juice Bar, a California-based juice chain, has selected Sugar Land for its first out-of-state location. Highlights of the health-conscious concept include protein smoothies, fresh-pressed juices with zero added sugar, and beverages designed to support hydration, energy, or immunity. Diners can also enjoy açaí bowls topped with fresh fruit, granola, coconut shavings, chia seeds, and peanut butter. Movita Juice Bar is located at 3344A US Highway 6 in Sugar Land.
Homestead Kitchen and Bar, the breakfast-forward restaurant in the M-K-T development, appears to have closed. A user on the Houston Heights Foodies Facebook group posted a lockout notice on the restaurant's door. According to the notice from Triten Real Estate Partners, the landlord took possession of the space due to failure to pay rent, the cessation of continuous operations, and the property being vacated. Restaurateur Jeff Svenvold opened Homestead in 2021, serving dishes inspired by Tex-Mex, Cajun, and Southern cuisine.
Stuff'd Wings has closed its brick-and-mortar location in Midtown. In a post on Facebook, the restaurant said it has chosen to focus on its food truck, which is calls "the heart of our business." The restaurant opened in April 2022, claiming a former Shipley's Do-Nuts on Richmond Ave.
Upcoming food events
Wednesday, May 27
Berg Hospitality’s Trattoria Sofia and GRAZE HTX are partnering together for “Graze & Gather: An Italian Charcuterie Workshop.” Led by Alyssa Malenfant, owner of GRAZE HTX, attendees will learn how to build their own charcuterie board using ingredients from Trattoria Sofia’s menu. The evening will include a wine pairing with selections from Wagner Family of Wines. The workshop will be held at Trattoria Sofia at 6 pm. Tickets are $80.
Monday, June 1
Fancy Chef Steak Night
Johnny’s Gold Brick is hosting a Fancy Chef Steak Night in its parking lot to benefit the Southern Smoke Foundation. This is the final Fancy Chef Steak Night of the season before the series resumes in the fall. CultureMap Tastemaker Award winner Lucas McKinney, executive chef of Josephine’s, will man the grill for June’s dinner. The event is first come, first served, with plates priced at $30. Keep an eye on the bar’s Instagram for more information.
Saturday, June 6
Lankford’s The Woodlands is hosting its inaugural Brisket and Beer Bash. Saint Arnold will take over all 12 taps at the restaurant, pairing its brews with Lankford’s smoked brisket. Tickets are $50 and include a barbecue plate with a half-pound of brisket, smoked sausage, mac and cheese, potato salad, and green beans, alongside a cold draft from Saint Arnold. The Brisket and Beer Bash will run from 10 am-10 pm at 24 Waterway Avenue, Suite 160, in The Woodlands.
Sunday, June 7
At the Ismaili Center’s Spice Routes: The Cardamom Challenge, Houston chefs will go head-to-head to create the most enticing cardamom-centered bite. Attendees can also explore the Center’s permanent art collection, take an architecture tour, sip zero-proof beverages, and browse a marketplace of artisan vendors. Tickets are $75 for adults and $25 for children ages 3-12, with proceeds benefiting Urban Harvest. Spice Routes: The Cardamom Challenge will take place from 11 am-2 pm at the Ismaili Center in Montrose.
New Menu Items
Uptown eateries il Bracco and Balboa Surf Club have added new seasonal dishes to their lineups. At il Bracco, diners can find Italian-inspired bites like a summer burrata salad with heirloom tomatoes and sweet corn in a white balsamic vinaigrette. A pesto rigatoni and linguine vongole have also joined the menu.
At Balboa Surf Club, seafood creations like grilled red snapper with avocado-citrus salsa are available Monday through Thursday, while a summer shrimp boil is offered on Monday and Tuesday evenings. Don’t miss the lemon meringue pie, inspired by an etching by American artist Wayne Thiebaud that is part of the Western Addition founder's personal collection.
Midtown bar and comfort food restaurant Winnie's recently refreshed its brunch menu with dishes such as biscoff croissant cinnamon rolls, crawfish pimento queso, The Perfect Peacemaker Po-Boy (made with fried shrimp and fried oysters), Fried Chicken Crunch Wrap Supreme, and pecan praline chicken and waffles. In addition, a DJ sets the mood with an all-vinyl set the hops across genres and eras.