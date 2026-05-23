This Week's Hot Headlines
Houston restaurateur reveals massive steakhouse and more top stories
Editor's note: It's time to catch up on the top Houston news of the week, from a ritzy new steakhouse to a Santa Fe-inspired hotspot. Plus, seven Houston suburbs rank as the best places to live. Read on for our most popular stories, then check out the best things to do Memorial Day weekend.
1. Houston restaurateur steps up with massive River Oaks-area steakhouse. A massive new steakhouse is coming to the River Oaks area this summer. Meet Mack Allen’s, a new project from Rouxpour owner Mack McDonald that’s scheduled to open in July.
2. How a Houston couple's Santa Fe ranch inspired their family-friendly hotspot. Long Weekend — the new family-friendly, breakfast-to-dinner hotspot — has quickly settled in to its home in Lazybrook/Timbergrove.
3. Lively Houston neighborhood bar will shutter after only 1 year. A Houston bar is closing its doors after only a year. Good God, Nadine’s will close on May 31 due to its property being sold.
Gin Design Group designed the interior of Good God, Nadine's. Photo by Becca Wright
4. 4 Houston spots make Texas Monthly's 25 best new taquerias list. Texas Monthly taco editor José Ralat has released his list of The 25 Best New(ish) Texas Taquerias in 2026. Houston and San Antonio take the lead, each with four spots.
5. 7 Houston neighbors make U.S. News list of best places to live in 2026. Several Houston suburbs have been crowned the best places to live in the U.S. for 2026, according to U.S. News & World Report. Sugar Land was the highest-ranked city in the Houston metro, and it ranked as the 10th best place to live in the country.