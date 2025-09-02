hail caesar
Houston Italian restaurant will shutter after 5 years in Montrose
A staple Montrose restaurant will close after five years. Ostia will serve its last meal on Saturday, September 13.
In a post on Instagram, chef-owner Travis McShane shared the reasons behind his decision and thanked the restaurant’s customers for their support. “It was only after much time spent weighing the current climate and strains on our industry, along with some personal reflections, that I have come to this difficult decision,” he writes.
Chef-owner Travis McShane. Photo by Lauren DeFrehn
Opened in the fall of 2020, Ostia serves an Italian-inspired menu centered on freshly-made pastas along with meats and pizzas cooked in a wood-burning oven. McShane brought an impressive resume to the restaurant, including a lengthy stint in a senior role working for New York chef Jonathan Waxman, a pioneer in the farm-to-table movement.
Fan favorite dishes included the roasted chicken with salsa verde, Caesar salad, and pastas that always included three off-menu offerings — carbonara, cacio e pepe, and all'amatriciana. A reputation for quality and consistency powered Ostia to a 2025 CultureMap Tastemaker Awards nomination for Neighborhood Restaurant of the Year.
“I will be stepping away from cooking for now and turning my attention to focusing on my growing family and some other exciting projects. Please know that there will always be a special place [in] my heart for all that have supported us during this run,” the chef concludes.
Ostia is only the most recent high profile Houston restaurant to announce its closure. Montrose restaurant Riel ceased operations at the end of August, and Picos, a Mexican restaurant that’s been open for 44 years, announced its plans to close later this year.