best new tacos
4 Houston spots make Texas Monthly's 25 best new taquerias list
Texas Monthly taco editor José Ralat has released his list of The 25 Best New(ish) Texas Taquerias in 2026. Published Monday, May 18, the list serves as an mid-cycle update to the James Beard Award-winning writer’s 2024 list of the 50 Best Tacos in Texas, which is published every four years.
Houston and San Antonio take the lead with four spots on the list. The Bayou City’s representatives are:
- Alturas Mexican Cafe, a family-owned restaurant near the Heights
- Bar Xolo, a Mexico City-inspired dining bar in Montrose
- Huncho’s Tacos, a halal taqueria in Southwest Houston
- Maximo, an upscale Mexican restaurant in West University Place
At Alturas, Ralat praises the house made flour tortillas and shredded chicken mole enmoladas. At Bar Xolo, he recommends the Tacos Oscar, which are made with potato, house made cheese, and caviar. The ribeye taco is must-order at Huncho’s, while Maximo earns its spot for a $45, five-course tasting menu that includes a “wild mushroom taco with white-capped bunapi, a crunchy lilliputian fungus that eats like popcorn with a woodsy flavor.”
Zaranda, the California-inspired restaurant from James Beard Award-winning chef Hugo Ortega, earns an honorable mention.
Elsewhere in Texas, the Dallas area, including suburbs such as Arlington and Plano, has four representatives on the list. Austin restaurants take two spots, and Fort Worth gets one.
Austin and San Antonio receive one honorable mention each. Dallas and its Farmers Branch suburb are also recognized with honorable mentions.
Ralat writes that he visited almost 200 taquerias to assemble the list, which is made up of restaurants that “opened, reopened, or expanded their menus between August 2024 and this past March.”
While Ralat finds that restaurateurs have faced challenges that include rising prices and aggressive immigration enforcement efforts, the overall states of tacos in Texas is strong.
“But nothing gets in the way of ganas — guts, desire, determination, and hard work. The 25 best new taquerias — revealed in alphabetical order by location (alongside ten honorable mentions) — all have that quality,” he writes.