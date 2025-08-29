What's Eric Eating Episodes 490 and 491
Houston Beard Award winner dishes on his big night, his next restaurant, and more
On this week’s episode of “What’s Eric Eating,” chef Thomas Bille joins CultureMap editor Eric Sandler to discuss his restaurant Belly of the Beast. Bille has had a busy last 12 months, having secured both a Bib Gourmand in the Michelin guide and the 2025 James Beard Award for Best Chef: Texas.
The conversation begins with Bille recalling the circumstances that led him to close Belly of the Beast’s original location in Old Town Spring, followed by a year-long stint as the executive chef of short-lived modern Mexican restaurant Chivos. Even while he was building a following in the Heights at Chivos, he explains that he always wanted to reopen Belly of the Beast, a goal he and his wife Elizabeth realized in late 2023.
Even with all the recent success — Bille recounts what he was feeling when he heard his named announced as a Beard Award winner — the chef is already thinking about the next iteration of Belly of the Belly, which would feature a live fire grill. In such a scenario, the current location would evolve into a new version of Belly of the Beast’s original taqueria concept.
“Honestly, if I had money, I’d be doing that soon,” Bille quips about opening Belly of the Beast 3.0. “We have plans. There are evolutions of things. Finding the right space — nothing too crazy, nice little patio, full bar — I think we’d be able to do quite a few different things.”
Listen to the full episode to hear Bille’s take on what his James Beard Award means for the culinary scene in the state of Texas. He also has some charming answers during the show’s Lightning Round segment.
In this week’s other episode, Sandler and co-host Michael Fulmer discuss the news of the week. They begin with a conversation about Casaema earning a spot on Bon Appetit’s list of America’s 14 best new breakfast spots. Then, they turn to the openings of Handies Douzo in Spring Branch and Katz’s in Memorial City.
In the restaurant of the week segment, Fulmer and Sandler discuss Yiayia’s Greek Kitchen, the new concept from Pappas Restaurants that’s an evolution of Yia Yia Mary’s. They share thoughts on the design transformation from Pappadeaux to Yiayia’s and share some of their favorite dishes from their meal.
